Ta'Niya Latson lifts South Carolina women's basketball through difficult opening quarter en route to victory over LSU

With two minutes to go in the first quarter, South Carolina guard Ta’Niya Latson came down the floor down the right wing as Maddy McDaniel walked it up the floor. After catching the pass from McDaniel, Latson set up a screen on Jada Richard from Joyce Edwards.

Richard worked over the screen and cut Latson off. No problem, she’ll drive on her. But Latson got cut off by LSU and tripped into a triple team.

Still, for her, it was no bother. Latson stops, spins, fades, and… nothing but nylon. The senior guard holds her form down the floor, her white manicured nails flicked to the crowd. Minutes later, she headed to the second quarter with a team-high 10 points.

Saturday’s game marked a return to form for Latson. While she finished Friday’s quarterfinal win over Kentucky with 11 points, most came in garbage-time fourth-quarter minutes.

The South Carolina starter played the entire fourth despite the Gamecocks’ large lead for conditioning purposes. Latson missed practice time ahead of the SEC Tournament due to illness.

“For the tournament, I was a little under the weather. I didn’t think I was going to make it [to Greenville.] Latson said of Friday’s quarterfinal game. “Coach just wanted me to be out there for a couple of extra minutes. I feel like that definitely helped me adjust to this game. I needed to get my lungs back.”

Latson said she felt amazing following her first half performance. She scored 10 of the Gamecocks’ 21 opening-quarter points on a perfect 3-3 shooting from the field and 4-4 from the line. Coming into Saturday, she felt she needed to step up against LSU.

“I knew they were going to play Tessa [Johnson] pretty hard. I mean, everybody knew that. But, I just let the game come to me, whether that was facilitating or getting to the bucket,” Latson said. “I feel the whole country knows I can score. But winning basketball is what I came here for tonight.”

Raven Johnson echoed a similar sentiment in her praise of her longtime teammate.

“I’m super proud of Ta’Niya; she’s been so patient,” Johnson said. “It’s times where she doesn’t like the way she’s playing. She could, what, score 40 points a night, but I think she came here to win.”

In the second half, Latson cooled off in her scoring as Johnson took over. While Johnson shot a perfect 5-5 in the third quarter, Latson only took — and missed — one shot in five minutes.

Johnson scored a career-high 22 points in the win over LSU alongside eight assists. Latson said her longtime teammate gives her confidence. Watching her orchestrate the Gamecock offense is fun. Seeing her become a scorer at the collegiate level has been a long time coming.

“That’s just what Raven does, she’s a floor general. PG1. Best point guard in the country. She’s a winner,” Latson said.

While Latson went scoreless in the third quarter, taking only one attempt, she added six more to her points total in the final quarter. With 6.1 seconds left, Latson drove to the rim uncontested for her 19th point.

Latson’s final trip to the ACC Tournament ended in a one-and-done quarterfinal loss. A season later, her first and final trip to the SEC Tournament will end on Championship Sunday.

“I can’t wait to get the confetti. [I] Can’t wait to get the hat and celebrate with my teammates, but we got to handle business,” Latson said.