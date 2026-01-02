TCU running back reportedly visiting South Carolina

South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles will soon reportedly have one of his former players in Columbia for a visit.

TCU transfer running back Nate Palmer will visit the Gamecocks on Saturday and Sunday, according to CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards.

Purdue, Oregon State, UCLA and East Carolina are also schools to watch, Edwards says.

South Carolina is in the market for a running back or two as the Gamecocks have just three scholarship backs currently on their roster.

As a redshirt freshman this season, the 6-foot, 190-pound Palmer played in 10 games and rushed for 139 yards on 30 carries. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

The Decatur, Texas native was a three-star prospect and the No. 34 running back in his class out of high school.