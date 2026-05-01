The Big Spur joins forces with GamecockCentral, On3 | Rivals

On3 is proud to announce that legendary South Carolina fan site, TheBigSpur.com, is joining forces with fellow iconic USC fan site GamecockCentral as part of the On3 | Rivals network. For more than 20 years, both GamecockCentral and The Big Spur have been behemoths in the South Carolina market and On3 | Rivals couldn’t be more excited to combine the forces of GamecockCentral and The Big Spur to provide the ultimate fan-site home for South Carolina Gamecock fans.

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“It is an honor of a lifetime to bring TheBigSpur.com to On3 and to join forces with GamecockCentral,” TheBigSpur.com publisher JC Shurburtt said. “This is a tremendous opportunity to fulfill a career-long dream of mine — to be a part of the ultimate online destination for fans of the Garnet and Black of the University of South Carolina Fighting Gamecocks, the team I have loved, followed and covered for my entire 49 years on this planet.

“I want to thank Shannon Terry, Joel Cox and Andy Johnson for their efforts in making this happen. Most of all, I would like to thank Brian Shoemaker. GamecockCentral is what it says it is — the central location for all Gamecocks on the Internet — and we are thrilled to be a part of it and bring some of the TBS flavor to it.”

“From the beginning of On3, we wanted partners who commanded credibility and respect within their fanbase. Brian Shoemaker and GamecockCentral have set a blue-ribbon standard in the fan-site industry since its very origin, and having GamecockCentral join forces with JC Shurburtt and The Big Spur was a no-brainer move,” said On3 | Rivals Founder and CEO Shannon Terry.

“JC was one of the first five people I hired when I started 247 years ago. He’s passionable about this industry and the South Carolina Gamecocks, and has a brilliance for this craft that goes unmatched. GamecockCentral and The Big Spur coming together under On3 gives South Carolina fans the ultimate fan-site for breaking news, premium analysis and top-tier communities. What a great day to be a Gamecock fan!”

“All of us at GamecockCentral are beyond thrilled to be working with JC Shurburtt, Jamie Bradford and company,” GamecockCentral publisher Brian Shoemaker said. “JC is a fierce competitor and has done an outstanding job covering the Gamecocks since founding The Big Spur nearly 19 years ago.

“Most importantly, while we’ve competed in the past, we’ll now be working together under one roof to provide South Carolina fans with unrivaled coverage and community. It’s a great time to be a member of The Big Spur and GamecockCentral at On3 | Rivals.”

The Big Spur teaming up with GamecockCentral will provide fans with never-before-seen South Carolina Gamecocks coverage from two of the most well-respected brands and teams of insiders in the marketplace.

“I am excited about the opportunity to help bring TheBigSpur.com over to On3 and partner with such an iconic brand in GamecockCentral,” TheBigSpur.com partner Jamie Bradford said. “It is an honor to combine forces with Brian Shoemaker, Chris Clark, Wes Mitchell, Jack Veltri, Kevin Miller, Katie Dugan, Chris Wellbaum and the rest of the first class staff that currently makes up the GamecockCentral team.

“We are grateful to On3, Shannon Terry and their amazing staff for their trust in us. It is truly humbling. Together, we have no doubt we are building the strongest and best community and coverage provider of the South Carolina Gamecocks!”

“We want everyone who made The Big Spur so special through the years at our previous home to come join our community here,” Shurburtt said. “It’s time for me to get back to work and have some fun doing it. I am filled with gratitude for this opportunity.”

GamecockCentral combining forces with The Big Spur is one of the many moves On3 is making to build out the most comprehensive and complete network of market-leading fan sites from coast to coast.

South Carolina fans can access industry-leading Gamecock scoop from both TheBigSpur.com and GamecockCentral at a can’t-miss, special offer: three months of premium access for only $1! One subscription, double the coverage — so don’t miss out and join today!