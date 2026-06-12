'This is the opportunity of a lifetime': Kevin Schnall talks South Carolina plans with Gamecocks+

New South Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall’s time with Coastal Carolina ran deep. He played there from 1995-99 and served two terms as an assistant from 2002-12 and 2016-24. He then took over as head coach ahead of the 2025 season, where he immediately led them to the College World Series finals.

Despite that, Schnall sometimes imagined himself two hours west of Conway, where South Carolina baseball slowly fell from its peak of back-to-back national titles in 2010 and 2011.

On Wednesday, it was officially announced that he’d be taking that drive to Columbia, becoming South Carolina’s 33rd head coach.

“The opportunity to be a part of this program is something that I quietly imagined for a long time,” Schnall told Gamecocks+ in a sit-down interview (click here for the full interview). “This is an opportunity that I can assure you, we’re not going to take for granted.”

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Schnall said his 25 years of experience in the state made him a firsthand witness to the program South Carolina was. Additionally, he knows that to get the Gamecocks back to being a titan of college baseball, he’ll have to start fast.

“We have to assemble an elite coaching staff,” Schnall said. “A staff that would rival any coaching staff in the entire country.”

The first-year head coach has already made large strides in achieving that goal. On Thursday, he hired Wake Forest hitting coach Bill Cilento. He also brought pitching coach Matt Williams with him from Coastal Carolina, alongside Chad Oxendine. Schnall is also expected to bring in several other coaches and support staff, including Tyler Shewmaker, Matt Pepin, Mickey Beach and Dylan Eskew.

However, he knows the job doesn’t stop there. You also need to recruit talented players.

“We have to retain the right players, and we have to acquire the right players,” Schnall said. “Players that obviously have the right skillset, but they have to have the right energy.”

Since hiring Schnall, South Carolina has acquired eight players from the transfer portal, seven of whom followed their head coach from Coastal Carolina. The Gamecocks also earned a commitment from Marshall outfielder Evan Bottone. His recruiting focus also remains heavily in-state.

“The best players in the state of South Carolina will be recruited by the University of South Carolina,” Schnall said. “When you talk about the portal era, we’re looking for the best players and the best people to make us the best team that we can possibly be.”

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Schnall said he also knows the expectations that come with being a head coach in the Southeastern Conference. The SEC placed five teams in the 2026 College World Series and has won six straight titles with six different teams since 2019.

“I have had the opportunity to be in Omaha two times. Both times, to get to Omaha, we had to go on the road and beat an SEC opponent,” Schnall said. “The SEC is the Major Leagues of college baseball … This is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The first-year head coach is excited to hit the ground running in the final weeks of the portal. However, he does leave a message for South Carolina fans and alumni.

“We need you back in Founders Park to make this one of the most electric venues in all of college baseball,” Schnall said. “Former Gamecocks, this is your program. You will always be welcome here.”

South Carolina fans get their first chance to see Schnall at Founders Park on Friday evening for a welcome party. Festivities kick off at 8:30 p.m. and include free concessions, admission, and fireworks.

Who’s ready for Schnall Ball in Columbia? ⚾️



🎥 Hear from @GamecockBSB head coach Kevin Schnall for the first time only on Gamecocks+ pic.twitter.com/ac8uAtzsy4 — Gamecocks Plus (@GamecocksPlus) June 11, 2026

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