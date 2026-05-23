Three from South Carolina softball announce transfers

South Carolina softball’s season came to an end last weekend when the Gamecocks fell to UCLA twice in the Los Angeles Regional, and the push towards 2027 has already begun.

Ashley Chastain Woodard and her staff were holding exit meetings this week, and as of Saturday afternoon, three players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Junior pitcher Nealy Lamb, freshman pitcher KG Favors, and freshman outfielder Dakota Potter all announced on X/Twitter this week that they’d be entering the transfer portal.

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A former standout and Big South Player of the Year at Charleston Southern before transferring to South Carolina, Lamb has spent the last two seasons in the Garnet and Black.

The 5-foot-11 right-hander appeared in 63 games with the Gamecocks, pitching to a 3.26 ERA last season and a 4.37 ERA this year. Lamb was primarily used as South Carolina’s third option in the circle, behind Sam Gress and Jori Heard in 2025 and behind Heard and Emma Friedel in 2026.

Lamb has one year of eligibility remaining.

Favors and Potter were both in their first year with the program and played sparingly as true freshmen. Each has three years of eligibility remaining, with potentially four if the NCAA’s age-based eligibility reform passes.

The No. 18 overall prospect in her class according to Perfect Game, Favors made 13 appearances this season with a 4.12 ERA.

Potter, ranked the No. 56 overall prospect in her class by Softball America, appeared in 13 games and scored six runs, serving as a pinch runner, but did not register any at-bats.

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