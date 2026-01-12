Three Gamecock softball players named to Softball America's preseason Top 100 list

A year removed from an NCAA Super Regional appearance and one game away from a trip to the Women’s College World Series, South Carolina softball is preparing to build on its success behind a returning core of nationally recognized talent.

On Monday, Softball America announced its Top 100 Preseason Players of the Year list, featuring senior first baseman Arianna Rodi, junior second baseman Karley Shelton, and senior catcher Lexi Winters.

Rodi checks in at No. 47 on the list following a dominant junior campaign where she hit for a .333 average with a 1.201 OPS. Her 17 home runs and 49 walks were both program records, while her 55 runs driven in ranks third all-time in Gamecock softball history. Rodi is also the first Gamecock to ever win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award for her work at first base.

Rodi began her career at Charlotte before transferring to South Carolina ahead of the 2025 season, following her head coach, Ashley Chastain Woodard.

Shelton comes in at No. 68 on the list following a strong sophomore season where she hit for a .343 average, leading the team in hits, runs, and doubles. The Lexington native started all 61 games at second base and was second on the team with 13 multi-RBI games.

Winters rounds out Gamecock representation at No. 89 on the list after driving in 53 runs, second on the team and fifth all-time in program history. Her six home runs and .527 slugging percentage were both second to Rodi’s. Winters also threw out eight baserunners from behind the dish.

Like Rodi, Winters followed Chastain Woodard to South Carolina after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Charlotte.

Softball America also announced its Freshman Watch List on Monday, featuring a pair of Gamecocks with anticipated debuts in utility player Ansley Bennett and outfielder Kai Byars.

Bennett has already been named to D1 Softball’s D100 Freshman Watch List, and now racks up another preseason accolade after an impressive high school career at Summerville High School.

Bennett was the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in both 2023 and 2024, and was particularly impressive in the latter season after going 30-0 in the circle with a 0.16 ERA. The right-hander also led Summerville with 13 home runs and 41 RBI during the 2024 season, and figures to have a shot to both pitch and get opportunities at the plate with the Gamecocks.

Byars joins the Gamecock outfield group as the No. 2 recruit in Virginia, according to Softball America. Byars was a three-time all-state selection at Hanover High School in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

