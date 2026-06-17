Three-star OL Clayton Lee commits to South Carolina

Callahan (Fla.) West Nassau class of 2027 three-star OL Clayton Lee has committed to South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon, revealing one of two silent commits to Shane Beamer from Tuesday.

Lee took an official visit to the Gamecocks this past weekend and chooses Carolina over Virginia Tech, UCF, and NC State.

“A big family aspect,” Lee told GamecockCentral about what stood out on the visit. “That was the big message that he really preached to us, that this is going to be a family culture and that you’re going to be close-knit together. Like, every recruit I met and every guy they had was cool and like they just were like a nice character.”

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Offensive line coach Randy Clements and his assistant, Jason Smith, as well as Director of Recruiting for Offense, Sam Serbay, took the lead on Lee’s recruitment.

“I really liked them a lot,” Lee said. “They’re really smart guys and know what they’re doing. They’re really great o-line coaches. Coach Clem, he’s cool. Coach Smith, he’s a great guy, too.”

A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-7, 305-pound Lee is ranked the No. 64 offensive tackle in the class by the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of the three major recruiting rankings services.

Rivals, in its independent rankings, is highest on Lee among the three, ranking him the No. 56 tackle in the cycle.

Lee is the ninth commitment in the Gamecocks’ 2027 recruiting class and third offensive lineman, joining Prosper (Texas) three-star IOL Will Endicott and Oxford (Ala.) three-star IOL Jaxon Elston.