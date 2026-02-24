Three things to watch for as South Carolina hosts Kentucky on Tuesday

Fresh off its first win in more than a month, South Carolina will host Kentucky on Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

Here are three things to watch for before the Gamecocks (12-15, 3-11 SEC) tip off against the Wildcats.

Can South Carolina finally build some momentum after a win?

It’s been a while since the Gamecocks last won back-to-back games, dating back to the end of non-conference play, when they beat SC State and Albany. Now, they have a chance to secure two straight SEC wins by taking down Kentucky at home.

Saturday’s win over Mississippi State was a nice reminder of what winning looks and feels like, something that hasn’t happened often lately. It was a strong overall performance and showed that this team hasn’t given up on the season, which is why Tuesday’s game carries added importance.

If the season ended today, South Carolina would either be the No. 13 or 14 seed in the SEC Tournament. It has the same record as Oklahoma and Ole Miss, but it holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Sooners and still has a matchup with the Rebels in Oxford on March 7. With the regular season winding down, improving their position for the upcoming tournament is the goal.

More than that, though, South Carolina needs momentum. Stringing together a few wins down the stretch may seem unlikely, but it’s not impossible. Four games remain, starting with Kentucky on Tuesday, and the Gamecocks need all the momentum they can get.

Catching the Cats at the right time

The timing of this game could work in South Carolina’s favor, with Kentucky arriving on a three-game skid. It’s been a weird year for Mark Pope’s squad. The Wildcats have flashed their potential at times, but inconsistency has crept in, and right now, they appear to be barely hanging on, with a loss on Tuesday potentially dealing a significant blow this late in the season.

Kentucky is still a talented team, led by senior guard and leading scorer Otega Oweh, who’s averaging 17.8 points on 48.5 percent shooting. He comes into this game having scored 29 and 28 points in his last two games.

The Wildcats haven’t shot the ball terribly during this recent losing skid, but they’ve struggled defensively to slow opponents down. Because of that, the Gamecocks will need to be effective as a scoring unit to have a chance.

Another underlying factor in this matchup is Lamont Paris’ track record against Kentucky. The fourth-year head coach is 2–1 against the Wildcats, with both wins coming against John Calipari in his first two seasons on the job. It may not mean much for this game, but it’s still worth noting.

Starting five needs to replicate last Saturday’s production

Speaking of effective scoring, South Carolina shot extremely well against Mississippi State last Saturday, arguably its best offensive performance of the season. The Gamecocks shot 55 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range while scoring a season-high 97 points.

If they continue to play like that, they’ll have a great chance to win any game. Most of that production came from four members of the starting five, with Myles Stute being the exception, as he didn’t score against the Bulldogs. Meechie Johnson and Mike Sharavjamts each had 21 points, while Kobe Knox went for 17 and Elijah Strong finished with 16.

Together, they shot 23-of-38 (60.5 percent) and made all but eight of the Gamecocks’ shots in that game. Johnson and Strong have played well throughout the year, while Knox has picked it up as of late. But Sharavjamts might be the X-factor in this matchup.

His 21 points were a season high, and his size and style of play can be a real difference maker for South Carolina when he’s at his best. Eli Ellis also added 13 points off the bench and made a pair of threes. So if the Gamecocks want to have a real chance, they need another good shooting night from their core group of scorers.

