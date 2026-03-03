Three things to watch for as South Carolina hosts Tennessee in final home game of season

As the college basketball regular season enters its final week, South Carolina will host No. 23 Tennessee in its home finale Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

Here are three things to watch for before the Gamecocks (12-17, 3-13 SEC) tip off against the Volunteers.

Senior Night festivities

South Carolina will honor six seniors shortly before the game begins. Players being recognized on Senior Night include Nordin Kapic, Kobe Knox, Meechie Johnson, Mike Sharavjamts, Myles Stute and Eli Sparkman.

Festivities will begin at approximately 5:39 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats at 5:35 p.m.

Kapic, Knox and Sharavjamts will have all spent one season with the Gamecocks. Stute has been with the program for the last three years, helping them tie a school record with 26 wins in 2024, capped off by an appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

Johnson and Sparkman have been at South Carolina the longest, dating back to their first season together in 2023. Johnson played two years in Columbia before transferring back to Ohio State last year, where his career initially began. Then he decided to come back to South Carolina for one last season with the team this year.

Sparkman was also on the team for those first two seasons with Johnson before spending all of last year studying abroad in Santiago, Chile. He came back this year and has appeared in 11 games.

Can USC avoid being a 16-seed in the SEC Tournament for a second straight year?

If the season ended today, South Carolina would be the No. 16 seed in the SEC Tournament and would face No. 9 seed Texas A&M next Wednesday.

With two games remaining, the Gamecocks can still improve their standing and avoid finishing as the lowest seed again, though the margin for movement is slim. They’ll close out the year with Tennessee on Tuesday and a road game at Ole Miss on Saturday.

KenPom gives South Carolina a 21 percent chance to beat the Vols at home and a 35 percent chance to beat Ole Miss in Oxford. If it loses both games, it would automatically be the 16-seed and play at 12:30 p.m. in the first game of next week’s conference tournament.

Winning both games this week could move South Carolina up the standings, particularly past Ole Miss, which holds just a one-game lead. So that game on Saturday could be interesting. At 3–13 in SEC play, LSU sits 15th and travels to Auburn on Tuesday before hosting Texas A&M on Saturday.

That leaves the Gamecocks with a path to finish in 14th by the end of the weekend. They could climb as high as 12th, owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over Mississippi State and Oklahoma, both of which have five SEC wins. However, if either team picks up a win this week, that possibility would become nonexistent.

However it plays out, one thing is certain: South Carolina will be playing in the first round of the tournament. All that remains to be determined is its seeding, its opponent and tipoff time next Wednesday.

Tennessee will be down one of its top scorers

Tennessee freshman forward Nate Ament will be out for Tuesday’s game, per Monday’s SEC availability report. He suffered a right leg injury in the first half of the Vols’ 71-69 loss to Alabama on Saturday.

It’s a rather big loss for Tennessee with postseason play around the corner. The team has said his timetable for his return is “to be determined and he will continue to be evaluated.”

Ament is Tennessee’s leading scorer this year, averaging 17.4 points per game on 41.4 percent shooting. At 6-foot-10, he’s also a decent outside threat, connecting on 32.8 percent of his three-pointers.

He ranks 11th in scoring in the SEC, not far behind his teammate, senior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who ranks sixth overall. He’s averaging a team-leading 18.4 points on 41.1 percent shooting.

Gillespie also leads Tennessee in assists (5.4) and steals (2.1), while Ament tops the team in rebounds with 6.4 per game. Tennessee excels at offensive rebounding, and Ament is a big part of that success. The Vols lead the nation with a 44.8 percent offensive rebounding rate.

Not having to worry about Ament in this game should come as a sigh of relief for South Carolina. But this likely means Tennessee will rely on its other bigs such as J.P. Estrella, Jaylen Carey and Felix Okpara.

