Three things to watch for as South Carolina looks to keep rolling vs. Georgia

South Carolina is now .500 in SEC play and has a chance to improve that standing this weekend.

After a big road win at LSU, the Gamecocks will return home to take on No. 18 Georgia on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Tip-off will be at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.

Here are three things to watch for before South Carolina (10-5, 1-1 SEC) tips off against the Bulldogs.

🏀 Attention: GamecockCentral is at the game to provide updates. Follow along on the The Insiders Forum (beginning approximately 30 minutes before tip-off). Don’t miss any of the action!

Can the Gamecocks gain momentum after the LSU win?

Despite picking up an early win in conference play, the Gamecocks aren’t thought of as doing much damage in the SEC this season. KenPom projects they’ll finish 15-16 overall and 6-12 in the SEC, which is technically better than their projection before beating LSU.

That’s the thing about that win, though. Projections are always changing when teams win games. That’s why South Carolina jumped up nearly 20 spots in the NET rankings the day after the LSU win. So, imagine what a win over a ranked Georgia team could do, which we’ll dive into more on that later.

Regardless of what happens on Saturday, there will still be plenty of opportunities for Quad 1 and 2 wins down the stretch. The one thing the Gamecocks could gain from this game is serious momentum. Tuesday was a solid performance, but the big question is whether they can replicate it and do it again.

If they can do that, and let’s say perhaps they beat Georgia, that will instill more confidence, which is what this team needs to go on a run. Momentum is such a funny thing in sports, and it’s hard to beat a team when they get it going. Maybe South Carolina can be that team after this game.

Become part of The Insiders Forum on GamecockCentral. Start for $1, and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership.

Georgia plays fast. What does that mean for USC?

Georgia is like South Carolina in that the Bulldogs are a much better two-point shooting team than from beyond the arc. They are No. 4 in the country in two-point percentage, shooting at 62 percent compared to just 31.7 percent from three-point range. The Gamecocks are the 16th-best two-point team (60.2 percent), but 245th in three-point percentage (32 percent).

The real difference between these two teams is that Georgia likes to play up-tempo, while South Carolina plays at a much slower pace. The Bulldogs are top three in adjusted tempo and average possession length and are better than any team in the sport with 81 possessions per game. They also average the most points in the country at 97.9 per game.

South Carolina, meanwhile, ranks borderline 300th in adjusted tempo and average possession length. So these are different teams from that standpoint. And it could become an issue if Georgia is the one dictating the pace and scoring in this game.

That’s why it’ll be important for the Gamecocks to dictate the flow of the game, right from the start. If they shoot as well as they did at times against LSU, they should have a chance to win.

More than that, they’re going to have to find ways to get closer to the basket and get to the free-throw line, while forcing Georgia into foul trouble. That will be especially important with a player like Georgia’s star center Somtochukwu Cyril, who’s found himself on the verge of fouling out a lot this season.

A win this weekend would be massive

It goes without saying that South Carolina could benefit plenty from a win at home on Saturday. The Bulldogs will be coming off a 92-77 loss to Florida in Gainesville, which puts more pressure on them to bounce back in what could be a tough road environment if there’s a good crowd at Colonial Life Arena.

This will be another Quad 1 win opportunity, this time against a ranked opponent. Even though the Gamecocks may not be playing for an NCAA Tournament bid right now, this would only help boost their resume in hopes of getting into the picture down the road.

But it would also show that perhaps this team is better than most previously thought. South Carolina competed well against a handful of top teams last year but came up short in nearly every game. A win would show that this isn’t last year’s team and that they can beat any team in any given game.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!