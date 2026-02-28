Three things to watch for as South Carolina men's basketball travels to Georgia

South Carolina men’s basketball travels to Georgia on Saturday afternoon for a rematch against the Bulldogs. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Here are three things to watch for as the Gamecocks (12-16, 3-12 SEC) take on the Bulldogs.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!

Can South Carolina get back its lost win?

Following a victory over Oklahoma on Jan. 20, South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson walked into the media room post-game. The first thing he did was look at the TV and see that the Missouri Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs were playing. Before he sat down, he muttered to himself that the Gamecocks should have won their game against Georgia ten days prior.

South Carolina dropped a home game to the Bulldogs, 75-70, on Jan. 10. The Gamecocks led by as many as 12 points during the game’s opening half. However, a late 15-2 run allowed the Bulldogs to leave Columbia, SC, with the victory. The Gamecocks were outscored 41-30 in the second half.

The Gamecocks look to return the favor and take a road win over Georgia. However, things get tighter on the road. Both teams have struggled since that game, sitting sub-.500 in SEC play, but the Bulldogs remain strong in the NCAA Tournament bubble race. Additionally, both teams enter Saturday afternoon having lost their most recent games.

Who wants to be last?

South Carolina enters Saturday afternoon sitting in a three-way tie for last place in the SEC standings with the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels.

Of the three 3-12 teams in SEC play, LSU has the most favorable schedule left. The Tigers are the only ones not have to play a ranked team the rest of the way. The Gamecocks face No. 22 Tennessee and the Rebels face No. 25 Vanderbilt on March 3. Sitting just above them in the SEC standings is 4-11 Oklahoma, whom South Carolina holds a tiebreaker over.

The Gamecocks and Tigers have already faced off twice this season, splitting road wins. However, the Tigers hold the tiebreaker. South Carolina faces Ole Miss to close its regular season on the road on March 7.

Can the Gamecocks catch Jeremiah Wilkerson even while he’s hot?

South Carolina’s January matchup with the Bulldogs saw Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkerson score an inefficient 12 points. Wilkerson enters the rematch coming off a 28-point showing against Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

The Gamecocks’ defense has not been their problem recently. They caught a hot Dailyn Swain and controlled him the majority of the game. In a win over Mississippi State, they held Josh Hubbard to 13 points on 20 shot attempts. Hubbard entered the game against South Carolina after scoring 48 points earlier in the week.

Whether the Gamecocks can keep their solid run of defense up is important as they face Wilkerson and the Bulldogs on the road. However, getting consistent production out of their offense will be equally important.

