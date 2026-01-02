Three things to watch for as South Carolina opens SEC play vs. Vanderbilt

The moment of truth is here to find out which team this will be. After some ups and downs in non-conference play, South Carolina opens its SEC slate against No. 12 Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Tip-off will be at 2 p.m. on SEC Network from Colonial Life Arena.

Here are three things to watch for before the Gamecocks (9-4) tip off against the Commodores.

SEC gauntlet begins

South Carolina had opportunities in non-conference play to earn some quality wins, but squandered all of them. All of its wins have come against Quad 4 teams, while its four losses are to Quad 1 and 2 teams.

As SEC play starts, the Gamecocks will have a chance in almost every game to get a Quad 1 or 2 win. These next 18 games are a chance to remedy things, while it also could be what puts the nail in the coffin on this season if things go bad fast. The SEC isn’t as dominant as it was last season, but it’s still a tough conference and will prove to be a challenge for South Carolina to be competitive in.

14 of the 18 games are currently against teams ranked inside KenPom’s top 50. January could prove to be the month for the Gamecocks to make big strides, since most of the teams they’re facing look to be beatable besides Vanderbilt, which hasn’t lost a game up to this point. A good start is imperative to having any shot at entering the NCAA Tournament conversation by season’s end.

Vanderbilt comes in as one of the best teams in CBB

Entering the season, Vanderbilt was picked to finish 11th in the SEC preseason media poll. As conference play begins, the Commodores are the highest-ranked SEC team in the AP poll at No. 12 with a 13-0 record.

They are one of only six teams in the sport that remain unbeaten: Arizona, Michigan, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Miami (OH) are the other five. There have been some easy games on the schedule to help with that, but they’ve occasionally played some decent competition, winning four Q1 games and two Q2 games. So their resume is already fairly solid.

Vanderbilt is averaging 94.2 points per game this year on 51.2 percent shooting from the field and 37.6 percent from three-point range. It has scored 80 or more points in all but one game so far and finished with more than 100 points in four games. That’s going to be a tough task for the Gamecock defense, which will have to guard a handful of good players on Saturday.

Duke Miles leads the team in scoring with 17.1 points on 48.4 percent shooting. Tyler Tanner and Tyler Nickel are right behind him, averaging 16 and 14.8 points per game, respectively. The Commodores also have two other players averaging double figures in their frontcourt with Devin McGlockton (10.6) and Jalen Washington (10.2).

Shooting better lately. Will it translate to conference play?

Following some struggles throughout non-conference play, South Carolina seemed to find its shooting stroke in the last two games before SEC play begins. It shot 59 percent against SC State and 60 percent against Albany. In that 96-67 win over Albany on Dec. 30, the team had one of its best days from beyond the arc, knocking down 14-of-30 (46.7 percent) shots.

While those games were against two of the lowest-rated opponents on the schedule, that may have been what the Gamecocks needed to get themselves going. They’re now going to need that shooting success to translate to these SEC games. Easier said than done, though, since the competition is significantly better.

The biggest key for South Carolina will be to have its best shooters hit shots. Meechie Johnson, who is the team’s leading scorer this year, had 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting in his last game after some struggles that came before then. Myles Stute has picked it up in his last two games with a combined 27 points on 7-of-15 shooting with six made threes.

The real way that the Gamecocks will have a chance in these games could boil down to how many threes they’re making. They haven’t shot as well as expected, as they’re currently shooting 31.2 percent from the outside. But they’re going to continue to take those shots; it’s just a matter of whether they start to fall more frequently.

