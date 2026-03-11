Three things to watch for as South Carolina opens SEC Tournament play against Oklahoma

With its season on the line, South Carolina will face Oklahoma in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday night in Nashville. Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 9:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Here are three things to watch for before the Gamecocks (13-18, 4-14 SEC) tip off against the Sooners.

Paris is back for next season

News broke Tuesday morning that Lamont Paris will return as South Carolina’s head coach next season.

Paris, who owns a 62–67 record over four seasons, will enter his fifth year with the program in 2026–27. It will be a pivotal season for him as he looks to have a strong offseason and get the Gamecocks back into NCAA Tournament contention after winning just six SEC games over the past two years.

Barring a miracle this week, the season will end with South Carolina missing the postseason for the third time in Paris’ four-year tenure. Upon arriving at Bridgestone Arena for the team’s final practice before Wednesday’s game, he spoke to the media for nearly 20 minutes, with almost every question focused on South Carolina’s decision to retain him and what lies ahead for the program.

To his credit, he answered every question — no matter how tough — to the best of his ability.

“I want to be at South Carolina. I like South Carolina,” Paris said. “… My focus has been on how to continue to improve, not only this year, but certainly as we move forward into next year and putting together a product that we can get back to competing for an SEC Championship.”

Now that a decision has been made, the focus can return to the basketball at hand and the goal of making a run in Nashville.

This isn’t the same Oklahoma team from January

It’s been a strange season for Oklahoma in Porter Moser’s fifth year as head coach. The Sooners got off to such a rocky start in conference play that it looked like they were headed for a disappointing year. After winning their SEC opener against Ole Miss, they lost their next nine games, including an 85–76 loss to South Carolina on Jan. 20.

But college basketball seasons are long, and things can change. That’s exactly what happened for Oklahoma, which has won six of its last eight games, including four straight to close the regular season. Now sitting at 17–14 overall, the Sooners have at least put themselves on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament, though they will need a strong showing in Nashville and some help elsewhere.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi currently lists Oklahoma among his “Next Four Out,” meaning the Sooners would miss the tournament if the field were selected today. As a result, Wednesday’s game is a must-win if they hope to work towards earning a spot in the final field.

During this recent turnaround, Oklahoma has been shooting much better — especially compared to its performance in Columbia, when it shot 43 percent from the field and just 19 percent from deep. In its last six wins, the Sooners have shot 53 percent from the field and nearly 50 percent from beyond the arc.

In their last two losses, the Sooners have shot 39.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range. It’s simple: South Carolina will have a chance in this game if it can hold them closer to those numbers rather than the shooting percentages they’ve posted in their latest wins.

Any Meechie magic left in the tank?

Wednesday could be the final time Meechie Johnson suits up in a South Carolina uniform. The fifth-year guard is having a career year, averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field. He has also shown more consistency in his game, which was an issue for him in previous seasons.

Since the start of February, Johnson has had what could be considered an “off shooting night” only once, when he went 2-for-13 (15.4 percent) against Missouri. Even then, he still managed to score 13 points and got to the free-throw line 10 times. He’s shot well over 40 percent in each of his last five games.

Johnson closed out the regular season with a bang, sinking a 35-foot three-pointer to give South Carolina the lead for good with just 0.7 seconds remaining against Ole Miss last Saturday.

With the Gamecocks having a challenging season, they would need to win five games in five days to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament as SEC champions. The odds are slim, but their chances aren’t impossible if Johnson continues playing at his current high level. That’s what they’ll need from him this week, starting right away against the Sooners.

