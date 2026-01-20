Three things to watch for as South Carolina returns home to face Oklahoma

After a winless roadtrip, South Carolina will be back at home on Tuesday as the Gamecocks get set to take on Oklahoma at Colonial Life Arena. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

Here are three things to watch for before South Carolina (10-8, 1-4 SEC) tips off against the Sooners.

A winnable game for USC?

It hasn’t been a good start to SEC play for the Gamecocks, who have lost their last three games after beating LSU in Baton Rouge. Overall, they aren’t projected to do much the rest of the way, but this next game with Oklahoma is one of the few where they actually seem to have a real shot at winning.

KenPom gives South Carolina a 56 percent chance to beat the Sooners on Tuesday with a final score prediction of 76-74 in favor of the home team. It’s one of three SEC games that it is favored to win by KenPom, with the others being Missouri on Feb. 7 and Mississippi State on Feb. 21. Still, KenPom anticipates the Gamecocks going 14-17 with a 5-13 conference record.

South Carolina is even favored by the oddsmakers to win, as DraftKings has it listed as a 1.5-point favorite. Does any of this mean anything? Not really. The Sooners will come into this game having lost four straight after an SEC opener win over Ole Miss on Jan. 3. So the Gamecocks should have a good chance, especially being at home, to win because of that.

Continue to give minutes to EJ Walker

While there haven’t been many bright spots lately, EJ Walker’s recent play is something to note. On this past roadtrip, he scored a combined 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting in 26 total minutes of floor time.

Walker saw a career-high in minutes on Saturday, playing 17 minutes against Auburn. He took advantage of that opportunity by knocking down both of his three-point attempts, although he did pick up four fouls along the way.

Though this season isn’t completely lost yet, it would be wise to keep giving Walker more minutes. At this point, he can’t redshirt anymore, so he may as well continue to get playing time, especially since he’s been doing well.

Eli Ellis is OUT again on SEC injury report

South Carolina was without freshman guard Eli Ellis for the Auburn game over the weekend, and that will be the case again ahead of Oklahoma. Ellis was listed as out on Monday’s SEC availability report.

The Gamecocks put out an initial update on Ellis on Saturday, making note that he will be out indefinitely with an ankle injury. So it doesn’t seem they will be getting him back anytime soon.

Ellis is averaging 9.9 points on 42 percent shooting in 27.2 minutes per game. He last played against Arkansas on Jan. 14.

