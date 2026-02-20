Three things to watch for as South Carolina takes on Mississippi State

South Carolina men’s basketball returns to the court at Colonial Life Arena following back-to-back road losses to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

Here are three things to watch for as the Gamecocks (11-15, 2-11 SEC) take on the Bulldogs (13-13, 5-8 SEC).

Josh Hubbard vs. Meechie Johnson

Despite both teams’ struggles throughout the 2025-26 season, both teams provide excitement at the guard spot.

Junior guard Josh Hubbard has put together a career season in his third season in Starkville, MS. The six-foot-even guard ranks No. 6 nationally in points per game (22.4). Additionally, he scored 46 on Wednesday night against Auburn. The third cousin of NBA legend Dwayne Wade made a program-record 10 threes and scored over half of the Bulldogs points in the win.

On the other end of the floor stands South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson. Johnson himself is having a career year in his return to South Carolina. The sixth-year senior is averaging career highs in points (16.9), assists (4.1), and steals (1.3) despite the difficult season. Johnson has also quietly put together a strong conference play campaign, including a career-high 35 points in a loss to Texas.

Hubbard and Johnson meet for the fourth time in their careers on Saturday. Their previous matchups came in the 2023-24 season. Johnson got the better of Hubbard in their matchup at Colonial Life Arena in Jan. 2024, scoring 24 points and leading the Gamecocks to a 68-62 win. When the teams met again in Starkville, Hubbard responded with 28 points in an overtime loss to South Carolina, 93-89.

Making good looks

South Carolina struggled in its loss at Florida to make the easy ones. For a team that already struggles in making threes, that became a quick problem.

The difficulties have frustrated head coach Lamont Paris. In its last five games, South Carolina has shot under 50 percent from inside the three-point line. The Gamecocks have shot 59 percent at the rim in their last five games and 57 percent in their last 10. When shooting six to eight feet from the rim, South Carolina’s 34.5 percent is 14.1 percent worse than the Division I average. Additionally, the Gamecocks also have a net rating of -17.8 in their last five, according to CBBAnalytics.

Paris knows just telling them to make their shots will not work. It is up to them to get it done. He hopes they can be better going forward.

Can South Carolina end their losing streak?

There is a scene in the opening season of Ted Lasso where, before facing Manchester City, Issac McAdoo asks Ted about what happens to all the bad teams at the end of their season in American sports. Coach Lasso responds by saying they play out the rest of their season in contested, half-empty stadiums, and everyone moves on.

Colonial Life Arena has sat half-empty throughout the entire season for South Carolina men’s basketball. It has only gotten worse as the Gamecocks extend their longest losing streak of the season. South Carolina has lost its last seven games and has not won at home since Jan. 20. Saturday afternoon marks the last time South Carolina is projected to win a game by KenPom’s metrics.

Saturday afternoon is as evenly matched as it gets for the Gamecocks. Both teams’ adjusted efficiency is almost identical, according to KenPom. Additionally, both teams average around 18 seconds per possession.

Whether South Carolina will pull off the win remains unseen. However, it is the Gamecocks’ best shot at a win down the stretch of SEC play.

