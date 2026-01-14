Three things to watch for as South Carolina travels to Arkansas on Wednesday

Following a tight loss to Georgia over the weekend, South Carolina will hit the road for a two-game road trip this week, starting with No. 17 Arkansas on Wednesday. Tip-off will be at 9 p.m. on SEC Network.

Here are three things to watch for before South Carolina (10-6, 1-2 SEC) tips off against the Razorbacks.

Facing an old friend

After last season, most of South Carolina’s roster left for opportunities elsewhere, including Nick Pringle, who started 32 games for the Gamecocks in his one year with the program. Now on Wednesday, Pringle will face his former team for the first time, now as a member of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Pringle is having a down year in comparison to his best season at the college level last year. He’s been a starter at Arkansas, but he’s only averaging 4.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game.

For reference, the 6-foot-10 forward averaged a career-high 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last year at South Carolina. So there’s been a clear dip in his production this year.

This is Pringle’s final season of college basketball after spending one season at Wofford, two at Alabama, one at South Carolina, and now one in Fayetteville.

Can USC put it together for a full 40 minutes?

Compared to how things were going earlier this season, South Carolina has played better since SEC play began, especially at times in the last two games. Key word: at times.

The Gamecocks played great in the first half against LSU and Georgia, which led to them having a halftime lead in both games. Combined, they’ve shot nearly 50 percent from the floor before halftime in those games. The second half, however, has been a much different story.

South Carolina nearly blew a 25-point lead to LSU when the Tigers cut the deficit down to as low as six. To be fair, the Gamecocks never trailed and did make shots late in the second half to overcome what was an otherwise rough half of play that allowed LSU to nearly complete the comeback.

The same couldn’t be said for Saturday, as South Carolina had an eight-point lead with eight minutes to go, and Georgia immediately responded with a 9-0 run to reclaim the lead. The Gamecocks shot abysmally after that, only making two of their final 13 shots en route to a five-point loss.

So heading into this next game, and frankly every game the rest of the year, they need to play well from beginning to end. They need their better first-half performances to continue, but they also need those showings to carry into the second half and for the rest of the game.

Arkansas shoots very well from deep

If there’s one thing to know about this Arkansas team, it shoots well from beyond the arc. However, it doesn’t take as many three-point shots as you would think.

While the Razorbacks are No. 13 in the country in three-point percentage (39.2 percent), they rank No. 156 in three-pointers attempted per game (23.9). So this is a team that takes advantage of its opportunities when they’re there for the taking.

Arkansas has three primary players who are shooting above 40 percent from three this season: Karter Knox (43.5 percent), Darius Acuff Jr. (42.5 percent), and Trevon Brazile (42 percent). Acuff is also the team’s top scorer, averaging 19.9 points per game, fourth-best in the SEC.

The Razorbacks aren’t as good inside the arc with a 54.4 percent two-point percentage, which ranks 98th in the country. But they’re averaging nearly 90 points per game, which will be a challenge for South Carolina to try and slow them down in this game.

