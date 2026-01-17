Three things to watch for as South Carolina travels to Auburn on Saturday

Coming off its largest defeat of the season, the South Carolina men’s basketball team will look to return to winning ways during the second leg of its SEC road trip on Saturday. The Gamecocks are set to take on Auburn that day at 6 p.m., with the game airing on the SEC Network.

Here are three things to watch for before South Carolina (10-7, 1-3 SEC) tips off against the Tigers.

“Be a goldfish.”

The Emmy Award-winning show “Ted Lasso” delivered one of its most iconic quotes in the second episode of its first season.

Lasso, a fictional American football coach, had recently been appointed manager of the English soccer team AFC Richmond. During one of his first practice sessions with the team, he pulled aside Sam Adesanya, one of his players, after Adesanya slipped while playing defense — which resulted in another teammate scoring a scrimmage goal — and slapped the ground in frustration.

Lasso responded by teaching Adesanya how to move on quickly from past mistakes in a unique way, saying, “You know what the happiest animal on Earth is? It’s a goldfish. You know why? It’s got a ten-second memory. Be a goldfish, Sam.”

South Carolina, like Adesanya, will need to follow this advice after its 108-74 blowout defeat at the hands of Arkansas on Wednesday. The Razorbacks outshot the Gamecocks on all field goal attempts (58.9 percent to 44.4 percent) and from three-point range (38.1 percent to 23.3 percent). They also committed four turnovers to South Carolina’s 16 and led for 95 percent of the game, according to ESPN.

When the Gamecocks take the court on Saturday, they must think like goldfish and put Wednesday’s loss behind them. A mindset change will help South Carolina improve in its performance against Auburn, a team that also possesses a 1-3 record in conference play.

Which Meechie Johnson will show up?

Heading into Saturday’s game against Auburn, Meechie Johnson is just one of three Gamecocks averaging double-digit points per game. His 14.7-point scoring average leads the team, and his intangibles galvanize South Carolina in a way few other players can.

In turn, his performance has had a large impact on the Gamecocks’ on-court success. That’s exactly how things have played out in SEC play thus far:

Jan. 3, 83-71 loss vs. Vanderbilt: nine points on 2-9 shooting (1-5 from three)

Jan. 6, 78-68 win at LSU: 19 points on 4-9 shooting (3-6 from three)

Jan. 10, 75-70 loss vs. Georgia: 11 points on 4-13 shooting (1-8 from three)

Jan. 14, 108-74 loss at Arkansas: 29 points on 9-13 shooting (3-6 from three)

Tuesday’s matchup was the clear exception to this rule. But if this season has proven anything about Johnson’s performance, it’s that big games lead to wins more often than not.

The quality of Johnson’s play also tends to fluctuate widely from night to night, however. He had his ninth game with 15-plus points against the Razorbacks earlier this week, but he has also scored fewer than 10 in six games this season.

South Carolina needs to see the former from Johnson if it hopes to leave Auburn with a win.

No Broome, some problems

Ten months ago, Auburn was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a bona fide contender for a national championship. The Tigers possessed on its staff Bruce Pearl (last year’s AP Co-Coach of the Year), and on its roster consensus First-Team All-American and SEC Player of the Year Johni Broome.

Both are no longer with the program. Pearl announced in September he would be stepping down as the team’s head coach; his son, Steven Pearl, has since taken his place. Broome is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, which selected him in the second round of the most recent NBA Draft.

Even more has changed beyond just their departures. Auburn had five players averaging double-digit points per game over the course of the 2024-25 campaign; of those five (one of which was Broome), just one — Tahaad Pettiford — remains on the roster. Their on-court success has also taken a hit, with the Tigers already accumulating more losses at the four-game mark of SEC play (seven) than they did all of last season (six).

With all that being said, this year’s Auburn squad is not the juggernaut it has been in past years past. Yet South Carolina pulling off an upset will be no small feat, as DraftKings pegs Auburn as an 11.5-point favorite.

