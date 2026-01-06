Three things to watch for as South Carolina travels to face LSU on Tuesday

After opening SEC play with a loss to unbeaten Vanderbilt, South Carolina will travel to Baton Rouge in search of a win against LSU. Tip-off for Tuesday will be at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

Here are three things to watch for before the Gamecocks (9-5, 0-1 SEC) tip off against the Tigers.

An absolute must-win game

Through 14 games this season, South Carolina still doesn’t have any quality wins on its resume. Its best wins have all come against Quad 4 teams, while it remains winless at 0-5 against Quad 1 and 2 teams.

Fortunately, Tuesday’s game against LSU serves as another chance to get a Quad 1 win since the Tigers are ranked No. 38 in the NET, along with this being an away game. Aside from what a win would do to help strengthen the resume, the Gamecocks are in dire need of a good performance against a good team, which makes this feel much more like a must-win game.

Especially when you look at the schedule over the next few weeks, this is one that they need to have. After this, they’ll face No. 18 Georgia at home and No. 15 Arkansas and Auburn on the road before facing an unranked Oklahoma team at home on Jan. 20.

The SEC schedule isn’t easy, especially for any game that comes on the road, but the conference isn’t as strong as it was a year ago. LSU has played well so far, sitting at 12-2 with its best win coming against No. 24 SMU. However, the Tigers didn’t play a tough non-conference slate aside from games against SMU and Texas Tech before losing their SEC opener at Texas A&M on Saturday.

Any NCAA Tournament hopes may be a reach unless South Carolina goes on a big run through the rest of conference play. But when looking at games that it could have a chance in, this feels like one of them.

Need to play more to its strengths

While South Carolina came into the season with the plan to shoot a lot of three-pointers, that hasn’t really worked out well so far. It’s barely shooting over 30 percent from beyond the arc, which ranks 289th in all of college basketball.

However, there are some other metrics where the Gamecocks have been quite good. They rank ninth in the country in two-point shooting percentage (61.7 percent) and seventh in free-throw percentage (79.4 percent). It’s puzzling why they continue to hurl up threes when they’ve proven to be extremely solid in these other areas.

Sure, threes are worth more than twos, but this hasn’t been a good three-point shooting team for much of this season. There have been a few games where the outside shots have gone in, but more times than not, this has been a group that is inconsistent at best from three-point range. That’s why they need to start playing more to their strengths that have proven to be successful.

Head coach Lamont Paris spoke after Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt about how that game was hopefully a lesson for what aggression looks like. He harped on the need to play more aggressively and drive to the basket. That’s exactly what they need to do against LSU. Go to the rim, take closer and more makeable shots, try to get to the free-throw line throughout the night, and see what happens from there.

Mike Nwoko could cause a lot of problems

South Carolina’s frontcourt issues have been apparent since before the season began. It’s been tough for the Gamecocks to replace Collin Murray-Boyles after he left for the NBA, but at the same time, they didn’t do a great job of replacing him or his frontcourt mate, Nick Pringle, in the offseason.

Which brings us to Tuesday’s game against LSU. The Tigers are led in their frontcourt by 6-foot-10, 261-pound big man Mike Nwoko, who is their leading scorer with 16.4 points per game. He’s scored double figures in all but one game this year and has played some of his best basketball as of late.

On Dec. 29 against Southern Miss, Nwoko scored 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, while he also finished with six rebounds and a season-high five blocks. Then, on Saturday against Texas A&M, he had 21 points and five rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting.

Given the Gamecocks’ struggles to find a real paint presence, they could have a tough time guarding Nwoko inside. That’s without any mention of his frontcourt mate, Marquel Sutton, who’s averaging 13.4 points and 9.3 rebounds this year. Needless to say, South Carolina will have its hands full guarding this duo.

