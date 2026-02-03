Three things to watch for as South Carolina travels to Texas

South Carolina men’s basketball travels to face Texas Tuesday evening. The Gamecocks enter looking to end a three-game losing streak, recently falling in overtime to LSU on Saturday afternoon.

Texas enters following a road win over rival Oklahoma, 79-69, after rallying from a 14-point first-half deficit. Tip-off from Austin will be at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

Here are three things to watch as the Gamecocks (11-11, 2-7 SEC) take on the Longhorns (13-9, 4-5 SEC).

🏀 Attention: GamecockCentral will be providing updates. Follow along on the The Insiders Forum (beginning approximately 30 minutes before tip-off). Don’t miss any of the action!

Will the Gamecocks overcome their road-trip blues?

South Carolina’s trip to The Moody Center marks the Gamecocks’ eighth game of the 2025-26 season away from home. In those previous seven, South Carolina has only won once, defeating LSU by 10 at the Pete Maravich Center in Baton Rouge.

Not only does the Gamecocks’ net rating drop from +12 to -14, but its offensive rating drops from 118 to 107, and its defensive rating worsens from 106 to 121.5. Additionally, South Carolina drops in all but one major statistical category when playing away from home, with their steal average rising from 5.3 to 6.3.

Many of these stat changes are self-explanatory. South Carolina feasted on weaker competition at home during non-conference play. However, there is an interesting difference between points scored and points allowed in home and away/neutral-site contests.

At home, South Carolina averages 80.3 points per game, allowing 72.1. Away from Colonial Life Arena, that number flips to an average of 71.1 points per game while allowing 80.7. The Gamecocks’ pace and number of shots per game are also identical between home, neutral, and away contests.

There are too many things the Gamecocks need to improve on the road to fix it all in one game. However, all South Carolina needs to do for it to be ignored is to win the game, a task easier said than done.

Dailyn Swain is the Lone Ranger

Take a look across Texas’s statistical leaders, and you’ll find one name at the top of almost every stat. Longhorns guard/forward Dailyn Swain leads the Longhorns in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game. The 6-foot-8 junior also ranks eighth in the conference in scoring and rebounding, No. 16 in assists and seventh in steals.

Swain joined the Longhorns ahead of the 2025-26 season out of the transfer portal. The 20-year-old previously spent two seasons with Xavier, earning Big East All-Freshman honors in 2024. The junior first faced Lamont Paris’s Gamecocks while at Xavier during the 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off, scoring 14 points alongside six rebounds, two assists and five steals.

In his last four games, Swain has averaged 25.8 points per game, alongside 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on 64.9/44.4/87.5 splits. Against Oklahoma, he finished four assists shy of a triple-double, scoring 18 points alongside 10 rebounds and six assists. He has also shot above 50 percent from the field in each of his past seven games, scoring no less than 14 points.

Swain is the engine that makes Texas go, and the key for the Longhorns’ push for an at-large bid. He’s only been stopped by some of the nation’s best. If the Gamecocks are looking to win, he’s the guy they have to at least slow down.

Become part of The Insiders Forum on GamecockCentral. Start for $1, and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership.

Can the freshmen be the spark for South Carolina?

South Carolina guard Eli Ellis, since returning from injury, has provided a spark off the bench for the Gamecocks. Although it has resulted in two straight losses, Ellis has put together arguably two of his better performances this season, albeit on inefficient shooting numbers.

His former Moravian Prep and current Gamecock teammate Hayden Assemian has provided a similar spark off the bench when relieving Elijah Strong. South Carolina’s lineup with its three starting mainstays in Meechie Johnson, Kobe Knox and Mike Sharavjamts, alongside Ellis and Assemian, is fourth among eligible lineups in net rating (+35.4).

Additionally, it is one of the Gamecocks’ better offensive groups with an offensive rating of 151.8 and an effective field goal percentage of 68.4. However, the group had only 20 possessions across five games together on the floor, making it a small sample size of statistics.

Freshman forward EJ Walker has also had his time on the floor increased during SEC play. The Kentucky native has played at least 17 minutes in each of the Gamecocks’ last five games. However, his production has been limited. With the Gamecocks struggling to find momentum in conference play, perhaps a look at its young guns can provide the spark needed to pull out a road win.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!