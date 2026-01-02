Three things we learned in South Carolina non-conference finale against UAlbany

South Carolina men’s basketball closed non-conference play with a 96-67 victory over the UAlbany Great Danes on Tuesday evening. The Gamecocks open conference play Saturday against the No. 11 Vanderbilt Commodores.

Here are three things we learned from South Carolina’s win.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!

Closing non-conference play on season-highs

Season-best performances filled the stat sheet for South Carolina, which needed to finish non-conference play on a high note. Not only did the Gamecocks record a season-high 96 points, but they also shot a season-best 46.7 percent from three. South Carolina also played its most efficient game of the season, according to KenPom. The Gamecocks’ 150.1 efficiency rating eclipsed its previous best of 135 set in the game prior against South Carolina State.

The Gamecocks’ scoring has demonstrated a growing momentum in its final two games of non-conference play, with a season-high 82 percent on two-pointers against S.C. State. The high-scoring pair of games to close the 2025 portion of the season will prove vital as South Carolina plays host to Vanderbilt, which ranks top 15 nationally in defensive rating and No. 8 in offensive rating according to KenPom.

Tuesday also showed a continuation of Myles Stute returning to form. The senior played his second straight game, scoring at least 10 points, including 11 in the opening half. Stute has scored 27 points in its final two games of December after starting the month with 12 across its first three.

Could Kobe Knox be a glue guy for South Carolina in SEC play?

South Florida transfer Kobe Knox, throughout the non-conference portion of the season, has showcased an ability to be the Gamecocks’ “glue guy” on the floor. While things don’t pop out in the stat line, Knox has showcased an ability to play the role he needs to play, game in and game out.

Against the Great Danes, Knox recorded stats in all positive categories, alongside just one turnover and zero fouls. It was the first time all season that Knox had done so. However, it was a role he also played during his time with the Bulls. In his final game at South Florida, he recorded 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one block, and four steals.

The uptick in performance lines up with an increase in Knox’s usage on the floor, rising to 19 percent in the last five compared to his season average of 16. Knox, alongside Meechie Johnson, Myles Stute, and Mike Sharavjamts, is one of South Carolina’s primary players on the floor. Additionally, he, alongside Johnson and Sharvjamts, has started every game this season for South Carolina.

South Carolina’s defensive identity

South Carolina, through 13 games of the 2025-26 season, has struggled defending inside the paint. Against the Great Danes, that continued as the Gamecocks allowed Okechukwu Okeke to record 12 points on a perfect 6-6 from the field, thanks to multiple successful alley-oop attempts.

South Carolina also struggled with keeping UAlbany leading scorer Amir Lindsey in front of them throughout Tuesday night’s contest. Lindsey’s 41 percent from the field ranked his lowest since FAU on Dec. 13. However, the undersized point guard still scored 18 points and showcased the ability to walk South Carolina defenders to the rim with ease.

While the results-based surface can look bad, Lamont Paris said post-game that having strong chasers is a strong part of the team’s defensive identity. Paris felt positive about the Gamecocks’ overall defensive product, especially in the second half. He believes the Gamecocks are communicating better on that end of the floor and making better decisions because of it.

When talking about the team’s defensive identity, Paris said chasing is so important because the alternative is being first to the screening action and allowing yourself to get back-doored or allowing two opposing players to get open. Against good players like Lindsey, Paris likes to chase. The Gamecocks’ ability to chase guards is why, to him, South Carolina ranks highly in overall three-point field goal numbers defensively.

Despite the struggles, Paris likes to grade his defense as a unit. He believes, to varying degrees of success, they did a solid job getting bodies in front of Lindsey. Moments like that will determine how good a group South Carolina is defensively.

