Big Ten OL commits to South Carolina

Purdue transfer offensive lineman Hank Purvis has committed to South Carolina football, GamecockCentral has confirmed.

The 6-foot-5, 360-pounder played in ten games this season for the Boilermakers, starting the final six contests.

Purvis began his career at UNLV, playing in all 14 games on the offensive line and special teams as a true freshman during the 2024 season.

The Wichita, Kansas native played high school football at Bishop Carroll. He was rated out of high school by the Rivals Industry Ranking as the 14th-best prospect in the state of Kansas.

He played 496 snaps last season at Purdue and earned a 71.6 pass blocking grade, per PFF, with one sack surrendered. Purvis saw time at both left guard and right during the course of the season.

Purvis has two seasons of eligibility remaining at the college level.