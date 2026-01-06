Big Ten OL commits to South Carolina
Purdue transfer offensive lineman Hank Purvis has committed to South Carolina football, GamecockCentral has confirmed.
The 6-foot-5, 360-pounder played in ten games this season for the Boilermakers, starting the final six contests.
Purvis began his career at UNLV, playing in all 14 games on the offensive line and special teams as a true freshman during the 2024 season.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Second OL pledge!
Big Ten starter
- 2Trending
OL commit!
Big 12 starter
- 3Trending
UGA DL commits
Second portal pickup
- 4
Julian Walker
Signee showing out!
- 5Live
🚨 Portal Headquarters
South Carolina hub
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The Wichita, Kansas native played high school football at Bishop Carroll. He was rated out of high school by the Rivals Industry Ranking as the 14th-best prospect in the state of Kansas.
South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:
- South Carolina Portal Headquarters (The latest news in one place!)
- Portal Tracker (Commits and Exits)
- Target watchlist (coming soon)
- Get portal news notifications with the App
- On3 Transfer Portal Rankings
- Limited time offer: 50% off GamecockCentral!
He played 496 snaps last season at Purdue and earned a 71.6 pass blocking grade, per PFF, with one sack surrendered. Purvis saw time at both left guard and right during the course of the season.
Purvis has two seasons of eligibility remaining at the college level.