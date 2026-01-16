Trey Money promoted to South Carolina linebackers coach

Fifth-year South Carolina assistant Trey Money has been promoted to linebackers coach after serving as assistant linebackers coach for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

FootballScoop first reported the news, but GamecockCentral has confirmed it and his official GamecocksOnline bio has been updated to reflect the move.

South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White remains involved with the Gamecocks’ linebackers, according to sources.

Money, who was already heavily involved with the room, will take on the primary on-the-field coaching duties.

Limited time offer: Join GC for 50% off

White, entering his sixth year in Columbia, will remain in charge of the group’s recruiting and off-the-field responsibilities.

White will still also help with on-the-field duties, but the move will serve to allow the Gamecocks’ DC more freedom for other coordinator responsibilities on game week, while rewarding Money for the impressive job he’s done so far.

Money enters his fifth season with the Gamecocks after serving as a G.A. in 2022, then an analyst in 2023, working with the linebackers.

Money came to Columbia after a two-year stint at his alma mater, Appalachian State, working in quality control with the Mountaineer linebackers, according to his USC bio which continues below.

Money began his coaching career at App State, where he spent four seasons – three as a student assistant (2014-16) and one as a G.A. (2017). During that time, App State compiled a 37-14 record, won bowl games in each of its first three seasons as full-fledged members of NCAA Division I FBS (2015-17) and claimed back-to-back Sun Belt Conference championships (2016-17).

He then spent one year at Georgia Tech as a G.A. working with the inside linebackers, then one year at Louisville as a G.A. assisting the safeties.