Veteran South Carolina reliever set to return for 2027 season
South Carolina right-hander Parker Marlatt will be returning to South Carolina next season, he told GamecockCentral on Thursday.
Marlatt will be entering his senior season with the program and have one year of eligibility remaining.
Marlatt got off to a rough start in 2026, but he ended the year pitching a lot better, finishing with a 5.68 ERA in 25.1 innings. He struck out 28 and walked 14.
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In his career at South Carolina, Marlatt owns a 4-0 record with a 4.73 ERA and three saves across 65 appearances.
Marlatt will be playing for his third head coach in his time with the Gamecocks. South Carolina officially hired Kevin Schnall as its new head coach on Wednesday.