Vicari Swain returning to South Carolina in 2026
South Carolina defensive back and punt returner Vicari Swain is locked in to return to South Carolina for the 2026 season, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder was named following the 2025 season as a third-team All-SEC selection as a return specialist. He returned a total of 19 punts throughout the course of the year, returning three of them for touchdowns.
Playing in all 12 games, Swain also contributed in a significant way at cornerback, totaling 28 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble on the season
The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder has spent three total seasons in Columbia. As a recruit out of Central High in Carrollton, Georgia, he was ranked as the No. 204 prospect nationally and the fifth-best prospect in the country in the athlete category, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.