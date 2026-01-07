Skip to main content
South Carolina
Join Now

Vicari Swain returning to South Carolina in 2026

On3 imageby: Chris Clark52 minutes agoGCChrisClark

South Carolina defensive back and punt returner Vicari Swain is locked in to return to South Carolina for the 2026 season, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder was named following the 2025 season as a third-team All-SEC selection as a return specialist. He returned a total of 19 punts throughout the course of the year, returning three of them for touchdowns.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

Playing in all 12 games, Swain also contributed in a significant way at cornerback, totaling 28 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble on the season

The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder has spent three total seasons in Columbia. As a recruit out of Central High in Carrollton, Georgia, he was ranked as the No. 204 prospect nationally and the fifth-best prospect in the country in the athlete category, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!