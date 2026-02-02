What D1Baseball thinks of South Carolina heading into new season

After much disappointment last year, South Carolina will look for better results and return to the postseason in 2026. But with the season fast approaching, there are many question marks about this team and how much improvement has been made this offseason.

Only time will tell, but the folks over at D1Baseball don’t seem to be too high on what the Gamecocks will do in head coach Paul Mainieri’s second season. The site has released its annual SEC preview, diving into every team in the conference and what to expect, and they don’t anticipate a lot changing in Columbia this season.

South Carolina has been picked to finish 15th out of the 16 SEC teams, only behind Missouri. Both of those teams are in the “rest of the pack” category. D1Baseball believes 11 teams will make the NCAA Tournament, and since the Gamecocks are at the bottom of the projections, they wouldn’t be one of the teams to make the 64-team field.

It’s just a projection, but this is the same placement that South Carolina received from the site a year ago. Heading into 2025, it was projected to finish 15th overall, and that’s exactly where it finished in the standings by season’s end.

Without diving into too much detail, since D1Baseball’s story is for their premium subscribers, let’s take a look at an excerpt of what they anticipate from the Gamecocks.

D1Baseball on South Carolina in 2026: “South Carolina had a season full of nightmares in 2025. Will 2026 be vastly improved? The level of player should certainly be better, even if the overall record isn’t substantially better. The Gamecocks have a chance to be in a much better spot positionally, and there definitely should be more physicality in the batter’s box. But the area that should be most improved is on the mound, where even without (Jake) McCoy, the Gamecocks have some solid options with (Riley) Goodman, (Amp) Phillips, (Bradley) Hodges, (Josh) Gunther, (Parker) Marlatt, and even UL Monroe transfer righty Josh Gregoire, who brings yet another big arm to the mound. This team will be improved, but we’ll find out if the level of improvement is enough for Gamecocks fans.”

Within the next few days, the SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll should come out, and it could be a similar projection for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks open the new season on Friday, Feb. 13, as they’ll host Northern Kentucky in a three-game series at Founders Park. First pitch for Opening Day is slated for 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.

