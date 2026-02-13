While excited, Riley Goodman not feeling pressure of Opening Day start

A little over two weeks before Opening Day, Paul Mainieri received news no coach ever wants to hear.

South Carolina’s potential ace, Jake McCoy, suffered a UCL tear in his elbow that required Tommy John surgery, ending his season before it ever began. Just like that, one of the Gamecocks’ top returnees was lost for the year.

While the setback was significant, it also created an opportunity for someone else to step into a role atop the pitching staff. Mainieri’s next option could have been Alex Philpott, but he will miss the first few weeks of the season with an injury of his own.

So Mainieri will instead turn to Riley Goodman, a 6-foot-2, 204-pound right-hander, to pitch on Opening Day against Northern Kentucky and begin the year as the Gamecocks’ Friday starter.

“I was pretty excited,” Goodman said. “I was in that mix of starting guys, and so when I got the call, it was a pretty good moment.”

Goodman learned the news last week when Mainieri finalized his plans for the weekend rotation. Not long after, he made his first phone call — to his father.

“I called him when I was driving back to my house and broke him the news,” Goodman said. “He booked a flight pretty much right when I told him.”

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

Both of Goodman’s parents, Eddie and Caroline, will be in attendance Friday afternoon when their son takes the mound. It will be a significant moment, not just because it’s Opening Day, but because it will mark the first start of his college career.

Goodman committed to South Carolina in 2023 while Mark Kingston was still head coach. When Mainieri was hired in June 2024, Goodman remained committed through the coaching transition. Upon arriving on campus as a freshman, however, he knew he wouldn’t pitch right away after undergoing Tommy John surgery, which forced him to miss the entire 2025 season.

Which brings him to this moment. It’s undoubtedly one of the biggest of his career. However, it’s nothing that he’s not ready to handle.

“I feel very appreciative that this staff is going to give me the opportunity,” Goodman said. “I’m not thinking about it too much yet, just kind of letting all the preparation hopefully work.”

Goodman carried a strong fall into an equally impressive preseason, striking out 10 batters over 9.1 innings. With a four-pitch mix, including a four-seam fastball, slider, changeup and cutter, he consistently threw in the mid-to-upper 90s and touched 99 miles per hour.

There’s a lot that comes with being the Opening Day starter. There’s also a lot that comes with being the Friday ace of the pitching staff. But that’s not how Goodman views his role.

“I mean, I wouldn’t put that pressure on myself, being the ace. I don’t think that I need to be the ace,” he said. “I think that you could put the starting rotation in any order, and we’re going to be successful. So I don’t think it really matters.”

Instead, all his focus is on giving South Carolina the best chance to win each time he takes the mound.

“Just pound the strike zone, let my defense work and let the offense do what they do as well,” Goodman said.

Goodman will pitch in the first game of a doubleheader for South Carolina on Friday. First pitch will be at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!