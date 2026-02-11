Why KJ Scobey returning was vital to Paul Mainieri and South Carolina

As soon as the final out was recorded, Paul Mainieri’s focus shifted to building a better roster for the following season. Much of that work came through external avenues such as high school, junior college and transfer portal recruiting, but there were also several current players he hoped to retain.

Some of those players ultimately chose not to return to South Carolina, while Mainieri informed others that there would not be room for them on the revamped 2026 roster. Among the players he could not afford to lose, KJ Scobey stood firmly at the top of the list.

Scobey had quickly become one of Mainieri’s favorite players after earning the starting third base job as a freshman, so when the 2025 season ended, bringing him back became a priority.

Fortunately for Mainieri, it didn’t take much to convince his star infielder to stay in Columbia. Even after a disappointing season for the Gamecocks, Scobey already knew where he wanted to be for the long haul.

“I thought about it right when the season was over, like a month after,” Scobey said. “Just see what the plans were and weigh out my options. I love it here. … I knew I loved it here since day one. Ever since I came here my freshman year, I loved it here, and I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”

Scobey’s return was a big one for South Carolina. He played in and started more games than any player on last year’s team and performed well at third base, fielding at a .951 clip.

This season, however, he won’t be back at the hot corner. Scobey is set to take over as the Gamecocks’ everyday shortstop, which is a familiar role for him. He ranked as the No. 11 shortstop in Florida in the Class of 2024 by Perfect Game.

“I was kind of used to short, so I’ve been doing that my whole life,” Scobey said. “But I feel good wherever the team needs to be most.”

The move began taking shape last summer when Mainieri first brought up the idea after the season ended. Scobey went on to play shortstop for a few games with the Lexington County Blowfish before earning an invitation to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team trials.

“He went off in the summer and went through the USA team trials for the final roster that went to Japan,” Mainieri said. “He didn’t make the final 20, but he played great in the trials, and that gave him a lot of confidence that he was among the best players in the country, and he had more than held his own.”

Since then, Mainieri has seen Scobey become a much more confident player. Though he’s only a sophomore, he’s no longer one of the young players on the team. He brings valuable experience and is one of the few returning players who remained after last year’s turnover.

“I just see the way he carries himself now, and I think he’s more dedicated and more committed because he can see what his potential is for the future in this sport,” Maineiri said. “He doesn’t like to lose. Last year, he was very frustrated at times with some aspects of our team when we didn’t do well. This year, I think he feels confident in the players around him that we’re going to be a lot better. So I see him being much better.”

Mainieri knows what he’ll get from Scobey defensively since his glove is as reliable as they come. The next step is continuing to grow at the plate.

Scobey hit .257 with eight homers and 27 RBI in 191 at-bats in 2025.

“He’s a lot stronger now,” Mainieri said. “He’s swinging the bat a little more consistently, and he’s a middle-of-the-order type hitter as well. So I think he could become one of the better players in our conference.”

