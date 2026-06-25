Why South Carolina emphasized international talent in building roster this offseason

It’s nothing new for Lamont Paris. He’s no stranger to having an international flavor on his teams, and this upcoming season — his fifth at South Carolina — will be no different.

The Gamecocks will have three international players coming to Columbia for their first season of college basketball. They leaned especially heavily into international recruiting when building their frontcourt, adding forwards Juan Fernández (Argentina), Hugo López (Spain) and Mathias Alessanco (Brazil).

Two others — Jakub Nečas (Czech Republic) and Aleksas Bieliauskas (Lithuania) — will be coming in from Duquesne and Wisconsin, respectively. Both are international as well, having been born and raised outside of the United States.

Now going on his 10th overall season as a head coach, spanning time at South Carolina and previously at Chattanooga, Paris has consistently had international talent on his roster. In all but two of those seasons, he has had at least three international players on his team. This year will feature more than ever before.

“Their perspective on basketball for this opportunity is different than American-born players in terms of just what the opportunity means,” Paris said when he met with the media on Wednesday. “Generally speaking, it’s a different perspective, and I like having some of that perspective on our team. Those guys have been shooting from the international three-point line their entire lives, versus going from high school, then when you get to college, you’re shooting from the college three-point line.”

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Along those lines, Paris also believes in having a diversified roster of players coming from a wide range of backgrounds on his teams. It’s a similar approach to the NBA, where all 30 teams had at least one international player last season, with their presence accounting for roughly 30 percent of the league.

“I think the experience of these young men is enhanced by having people from different walks of life with different paths that have gotten here all coming together for one common goal,” he said.

South Carolina still relied heavily on the transfer portal to build its new-look roster this offseason, with only three players returning from last year’s team. Aside from Nečas and Bieliauskas, four more players are joining the team from other Division 1 programs.

The Gamecocks, however, took full advantage of an important new addition to their coaching staff with assistant coach Bob Donewald Jr., who previously spent time in the SEC at Texas and Ole Miss. But the majority of Donewald’s coaching experience has come either in the NBA or overseas.

When it came to recruiting these players, Paris said he didn’t have to make any trips overseas. Instead, he relied on Donewald’s expertise to travel outside the country and help handle those evaluations. It made the process go smoother while Paris stayed back and continued to construct the roster.

“The connections that he has, you see what real international connections look like, international connections that move the needle,” Paris said. “I think above all else, I was really impressed with the real information that he was able to get in a very quick manner. Oftentimes with some of the internationals, you kind of get a stock answer, and you’re wondering, ‘OK, is that really the root of what’s happening, or is this what they really mean?’ Bob, in particular, was really able to get to the bottom of some of those things that allowed us to move very quickly in a time where seconds seem like hours, seem like days.”

With summer workouts underway this week, Paris won’t have his full 15-man roster here yet, at least not for a little while. Some of the international players, like Fernández and Nečas, are back in their home countries competing with their national teams this summer. That arrangement was already built into the plan when they initially committed to South Carolina.

“I didn’t want to bring those guys all the way back here to report here on June 7, be here for two weeks, have to go back to their home countries on June 22 or first, do all that, come back here again, and then there’s another thing later that they have to do too, so I just pushed it all back,” Paris said. “They’re older guys, more mature guys. They appreciated the fact that I did that.”

López is another player who isn’t on campus yet either. Paris mentioned that there have been some challenges obtaining visas, which he’ll be working through. But he said the “vast majority of our guys” will be in Columbia for workouts and joined by the others “a little bit later.”