Why South Carolina is playing three U.S. service academies this weekend

When South Carolina hired Paul Mainieri in June 2024, his first call was to Mike Kazlausky, one of his former players from his days at Air Force, who now serves as the head coach there.

Mainieri couldn’t adjust the 2025 schedule, but he made it clear he wanted to bring Air Force, along with Army and Navy, to Columbia in 2026.

“He called me and said, ‘We’re going to do this.’ I said, ‘Of course, I’m in,'” Kazlausky told GamecockCentral. “When he got there last year, basically, the schedule was set. So this was the first year he was able to manipulate the schedule a little bit.”

Dating back to his time at Notre Dame, Mainieri has made it a point to schedule the service academies every few years. That tradition, which began in South Bend and continued during his tenure at LSU, will now carry over into his second season with the Gamecocks.

South Carolina will host these three United States service academies in a “Salute the Troops Weekend” series at Founders Park. The Gamecocks will face Army on Friday, Navy on Saturday and Air Force on Sunday. It’s only the second time Mainieri has played all three schools in the same season.

“When I came here, I really, especially in this state that’s so patriotic, and there’s so many bases of armed forces,” Mainieri told GamecockCentral, “I just thought that the people would really love to celebrate these young people that are making such a sacrifice for our country.”

Why this weekend is so important to Mainieri

While Mainieri never served in the military, he grew up with a strong appreciation for the freedoms and opportunities that come with being an American.

His uncle was a bombardier in World War II. His father, Demie, who later became the first JUCO coach to win 1,000 career games, served in the Army during the Korean War. He often heard his parents speak about how fortunate they were to live in what they called the greatest country in the world.

“The things that we get to enjoy, like going out and playing baseball games and choosing what school we want to go to, that isn’t the case at many other places,” Mainieri said. “We take our freedoms for granted, but like the old saying goes, ‘Freedom doesn’t come free.’ A lot of people have made the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy the freedoms we have.”

After starting his coaching career at St. Thomas, Mainieri moved on to Air Force in 1989, where he spent the next six seasons as a head coach. While he only led the Falcons to two winning seasons, he’s always spoken highly of his time there and the unique experience he had coaching at a service academy.

There’s a significant difference between playing baseball at a service academy and doing so at nearly any other program in the country. At Air Force, cadet-athletes attend the academy for four years, and upon graduation, begin a minimum five-year active-duty service commitment.

However, cadets do not formally incur that active-duty obligation until the start of their junior year. This, most notably, allowed current Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes to transfer from Air Force to LSU before being locked into the standard five-year service requirement.

Skenes’ situation, though, is the exception rather than the rule. Almost all cadet-athletes are there with the intention to serve their country in the future. That’s what makes it different from other programs.

“When you get a chance to coach at a service academy, and you realize those facts, that these young people that you’re tutoring to play baseball are one day going to go fight wars for you,” Mainieri said. “They fight and are willing to die for people that they don’t even know. I mean, how many of us would do that? And do you realize that our armed forces is a completely volunteer force? There’s no draft. There hasn’t been a draft since Vietnam. … These people volunteer to go fight for us, to be the custodians of our way of life. To me, that’s special. That’s a special person that does something like that.”

Since his time coaching at Air Force, Mainieri has felt it is his calling to recognize the sacrifices made by members of the military. He believes it’s important to honor those men and women whenever he has the opportunity, which is a big reason why this weekend’s series is happening at Founders Park.

“Those kids are going to one day be in harm’s way, and they may make the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our way of life,” Mainieri said. “… A baseball field is the field of friendly strife, but later on, these guys are going to be doing things that are much more dangerous than facing a 95-mile-an-hour fastball.”

Some special plans ahead

This weekend will be about much more than just the baseball games. Mainieri plans to do everything he can to pay respect to the three service academies, but with one last-minute change.

The Wings of Blue, the Air Force Academy’s parachute demonstration and competitive team, were set to perform before all three of the Gamecocks’ games. However, Mainieri got a call from Kazlausky on Wednesday with some unfortunate news.

“They can’t get military airlift because of all the stuff that’s going on in the world,” he said. “They’ve got to use all the aircraft for what they’re paid to do, which is be ready to fight the bad guys. So that means the parachuting team won’t be able to come, and we’re not going to have any flyovers.”

While there won’t be any flyovers or demonstrations this weekend, the Gamecocks still have plans to honor the military and the service academies. One part of the plan that will stay in place is to play Army, Navy and Air Force’s fight songs during the games.

“We’re going to play it constantly,” Mainieri said. “And we’re just going to try to pay as much respect to these young people as you can possibly do.”

Mainieri said he’s also reached out to local military bases. While he didn’t specify which ones, South Carolina’s major installations include Joint Base Charleston, Fort Jackson in Columbia, and Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, serving all branches of the military. He’s even hopeful that the University of South Carolina’s ROTC will have a cannon on hand for the weekend.

Starting last season, the Gamecocks typically honored a service member during the third inning of Sunday home games. That tradition will continue this year, now taking place on Saturdays and Sundays since Mainieri said it became “so popular” in 2025. But for this weekend, he has something special planned for the service academy’s players during the games.

“Rather than salute veterans or active duty people, what we’re going to do is salute the cadets and the midshipmen, not for the service they’ve already provided for our country, but for the service that they’re going to provide for our country,” he said. “And so at the end of the second inning, we’re going to have them, their entire squad, come out and let our crowds salute them.”

South Carolina will also shake hands with each member of those teams at the end of the inning. While teams typically do this at the conclusion of a series, this gesture will be different — a deliberate sign of respect rather than a routine postgame handshake.

“(Mainieri) wants to give back to the country that has given him so much, and this is his way of serving his country,” Kazlausky said. “… He really wants to ensure that the focus is on those 0.5 percenters out there that are willing to sacrifice, possibly their lives, for the defense of our country,” Kazlausky said. “And so that’s a big deal for him, for the people that raise their hands to serve and fight and provide that security blanket to allow you and me to sleep well each night. For him to be able to do something out of the ordinary in college baseball, it goes a long way.”

Why Army and Navy aren’t playing each other

In the past, when Mainieri organized a weekend with the three service academies, Army and Air Force were always receptive. Both schools traveled to Baton Rouge to face LSU in 2017 and 2019. Navy, however, proved to be a much tougher sell.

“I’d invite all three schools, and Navy would never come,” Mainieri said. “So the fourth team of the weekend always had to be, one year it was Notre Dame, another year it was Louisiana Tech.”

There was a reason for that. Navy didn’t want to play Army, since the two rivals already play each other six times during the regular season. Even Army was always hesitant to play Navy for the same reason.

“It is an option, but we had kind of respectfully said that we really didn’t want to,” Army head coach Chris Tracz told GamecockCentral. “When you think about Army-Navy, we all go to football. I don’t think football would sign up to play a game in October and then play them again in December. It’s a lot. Playing them six times is crazy. I think the last two years we’ve played them seven or eight times, with the conference tournament and playing a rivalry at that level, that’s huge.”

Much like football, the Black Knights and Midshipmen have a long-standing rivalry on the diamond that dates back to their first meeting in 1901. It’s supposedly just as fierce as when the football teams meet for America’s Game every December.

“If you came to West Point, you come down the hill and on the roofs of the buildings, it says, ‘Beat Navy’ and ‘Beat Air Force.’ That’s on the shingles of the roofs,” Tracz said. You can’t walk by a building, an athletic building, without a reminder of these academy matchups. It’s celebrated when you win, and it hurts a ton when you lose.”

Navy head coach Chuck Ristano, who has been in Annapolis since 2024, said the Army–Navy rivalry is “as intense as anything I’ve ever confronted” in his 20-plus-year coaching career.

“Coach Tracz and I are longtime friends, and yeah, we will do anything to beat those guys,” Ristano told GamecockCentral. “I think they would say the same. But the intensity with which those games are played, they’re like a championship in the middle of your regular season. We just kind of always find ourselves playing each other in the postseason as well.”

So that obstacle always made it difficult to coordinate a full weekend featuring all three academies without Navy and Army facing off at some point. However, for this weekend’s series in Columbia, the schools were hard pressed on finding a way to make it work while also protecting a century-old rivalry.

“We kind of kicked it back and forth. It’s like, how do we actually make this happen? Just because we want to protect Army-Navy games,” Ristano said. “So we were trying to find a creative way for us to not play each other until we got the conference play.”

That’s when Mainieri and Kazlausky, the two driving forces behind this weekend, came up with the idea for Army and Navy to play a different opponent for their third game. Both schools will face South Carolina and Air Force, but their other matchup will be against outside teams not officially part of the tournament field.

Marshall will travel to Columbia on Sunday to take on Navy at 11 a.m. Meanwhile, Army will head to Charleston to play The Citadel, South Carolina’s senior military college with deep military traditions, making it an intriguing opponent for the Black Knights.

“It is unique,” Tracz said about playing in this series. “It’s unique for his perspective on what our guys go through, and then to be able to bring it to South Carolina and in Columbia and just kind of showcase the three academies and honor our men and women all across the world and do it in that fashion at Founders Park, it was an easy sell on our end.”

‘We’re not afraid of anybody’

South Carolina faces a challenging slate this year, playing half of its games against preseason top-25 teams, including 24 in SEC play. Each matchup presents its own difficulties, but none will be quite as unique as the service academies this weekend.

Talent-wise, Army, Navy and Air Force are not on the same level as the Gamecocks, and they know it. Where they are equal, and arguably have the edge, is in competitiveness and sheer desire to win.

“I tell our kids all the time, we’re going to play baseball different. How do you play baseball different? Well, I expect you to sprint on the field, sprint off the field, root for your teammates,” Kazlausky said. “… Our kids know martial arts. They know how to box and how to fight. So, you know, the competitive edge that we have, I think we’re mentally stronger. I think all the academies, I mean, what they go through on a daily basis here, it’s incredible. There’s so much that we throw at these kids, because later on in life, when you’ve got a four ship going over to China, we better be ready.”

Kazlausky, who has never shied away from competition, doesn’t mind the challenges that come with being on the road. Air Force, which went 2-2 in the Desert Invitational MLB Classic last weekend, won’t play its first home game until March 13, and that’s by design.

“I don’t care where we go, who we play. … We play a lot of road games, and I’m perfectly happy with that, because we don’t fight wars on our home soil,” Kazlausky said. “So that’s what I tell our boys all the time. You get used to being on the road. You get used to fighting on the road. You get used to learn how to win on the road, because that’s going to be your job.”

Army and Navy operate under a similar mindset. They know they face a talent disadvantage, but they expect to compete through execution, effort and discipline.

“When you see us play each other, it’s going to be done the right way,” Tracz said. “There’s not going to be a lot of shenanigans and different things. It’s going to be to play the right way, play really hard, respect all things, all the people, the game and everything beyond.”

Ristano, meanwhile, views this weekend as a great test for Navy, which is off to a 3-1 start. There’s also an eagerness to play in a venue like Founders Park.

“I know the history of South Carolina baseball, and I know how beautiful Founders Park is, and I think we’re excited to kind of go toe to toe with that,” Ristano said. “It’s something that our guys need to have that experience. If we’re going to play in the games we want to play in and hopefully win the games we need to win, and get our name called on that Selection Monday, we’re going to have to confront an environment and a venue like South Carolina is going to roll out.”

Mainieri, who’s seen firsthand how hard these teams play, plans to have South Carolina ready for the challenge at hand.

“They’ll compete as hard as they can, and we’re going to compete as hard as we can against them,” he said. “But at the same time, we’re going to show the greatest level of respect for them and honor them as much as we can. And I think the fans will be very into what’s going on there.”

Full tournament schedule

Date Time Home team Away team Streaming info Friday, Feb. 20 2 p.m. South Carolina Army SEC Network+ Friday, Feb. 20 6 p.m. Air Force Navy No streaming Saturday, Feb. 21 1 p.m. South Carolina Navy SEC Network+ Saturday, Feb. 21 5 p.m. Air Force Army No streaming Sunday, Feb. 22 11 a.m. Marshall Navy No streaming Sunday, Feb. 22 4 p.m. South Carolina Air Force SEC Network+

