Why Talmadge LeCroy always remained loyal to South Carolina despite 'rough ride'

In the current college athletics landscape, there’s almost always an exit ramp for players. If they don’t like their situation or want a change of scenery, the transfer portal is awaiting them at season’s end.

Plenty of athletes take that figurative door, some more than once. What’s become increasingly rare, though, are the players who choose to stay put at one school for their entire college careers.

Then there’s Talmadge LeCroy, who’s been at South Carolina since 2022. As he enters his fifth and final season with the program, leaving Columbia was never on his mind. No schools came calling in the offseason, but even if they had, he wasn’t interested.

“This is where I feel like it’s home,” LeCroy said. “This is where I wanted to be forever, no matter what.”

Those words are almost foreign nowadays. LeCroy could’ve left like many others when South Carolina hired a new baseball coach in 2024. He could’ve moved on with his life after an injury-plagued 2025 season in which he appeared in just 17 games.

Instead, after being granted a medical redshirt, he’s back for one more year. And he’ll have a chance at a bounce-back season as the Gamecocks’ “number one catcher,” according to head coach Paul Mainieri.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs with it, and I wouldn’t change a thing,” LeCroy said. “It’s been a roller coaster ride in the four years I’ve been here, just changing positions and all the different coaching changes. But at the end of the day, getting to play SEC baseball with my best friends has been great.”

Become part of The Insiders Forum on GamecockCentral. Start for $1, and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership.

Adversity has defined the last two seasons of LeCroy’s career. His defense at third base struggled late in the 2024 season, at times hurting South Carolina’s postseason chances. He accepted a position change to catcher ahead of last year, only to suffer a thumb injury on Opening Day.

The setbacks mounted from there. LeCroy aggravated the thumb injury during the Clemson series, then later underwent a hip procedure that forced him to miss the final two months of the season.

It’s easy to forget now, but LeCroy was once a key contributor for the Gamecocks. During South Carolina’s Super Regional run in 2023, he enjoyed a career year, hitting .289 with four home runs and 42 RBI while earning a spot on the All-NCAA Columbia Regional team.

Now, he’s the last active player remaining from that successful squad, a group he hopes this year’s team can emulate.

“I don’t have anything to prove. It’s just more of wanting to see this team end up where South Carolina has been in the past, and that’s in Omaha,” he said. “Just being able to really be a part of something like that will be very special to me.”

That’s ultimately how LeCroy wants to be remembered. Winning has always come before individual accolades, but he also hopes his legacy reflects his commitment to the program.

“There are a lot of opportunities that you can leave throughout this new landscape of college sports and college baseball,” LeCroy said. “Just kind of loyal to the commitment I made to come here and to the fans.

“It’s been a rough ride, but it’s something I’ve really enjoyed. I’ve gone through a lot of ups and downs, but being able to finish on a good note this year would mean a lot. I’m just really excited.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!