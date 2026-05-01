Georgia WR commits to South Carolina

The Gamecocks continued building recruiting momentum heading into the summer on Thursday night as South Carolina picked up a pledge from Georgia wide receiver DJ Huggins, per Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

The Kennesaw (Georgia) Harrison High product chose USC over offers from SEC counterparts Alabama and Georgia. Other offers include Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Wisconsin.

Earlier this month, the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder was in Columbia taking an unofficial visit to check out Shane Beamer’s program.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

That was a trip that put the Gamecocks firmly into the top three along with the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.

“The relationships with the coaches stand out, and I really like Coach Briles’ offensive scheme,” Huggins told Rivals’ Chad Simmons after the trip. ““Dinner with Coach Furrey and his family, being around the program and watching the overtime period at practice , all of that was big.”

The way that South Carolina’s sixth-year head coach operates his program has also impressed the three-star pass-catcher.

“Coach (Shane) Beamer (stands out),” Huggins told On3’s Jeremy Johnson this spring. “It’s also about how they build relationships.”

Join GamecockCentral now for $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

As a junior, Huggins caught 67 passes for 1,127 yards and 12 touchdowns.

For the Gamecocks, assistant coach Mike Furrey led this recruitment. Prior to his commitment to the Gamecocks, Huggins had official visits scheduled to Kansas, Alabama, and Georgia. His official visit to Columbia is scheduled for the weekend of June 19.

Huggins represents the fifth verbal commitment of the 2027 class for the Gamecocks, joining defensive back Jernard Albright, defensive lineman John Archer, offensive lineman Will Endicott,and quarterback Jerry Meyer III.