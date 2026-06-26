Will Colonial Life Arena get a new basketball court?

South Carolina’s basketball teams have played on the same court at Colonial Life Arena for the last decade, but a change could be coming soon.

On July 1, South Carolina becomes a Nike school. As part of the contract, Nike will redesign the Gamecocks’ uniforms for all sports. Nike will also use the women’s basketball team in advertising campaigns with former Gamecock and four-time MVP A’ja Wilson.

Also in the contract is a clause that stipulates that Nike designers will lead the redesign of the court at Colonial Life Arena.

The contract doesn’t specify whether that means it will be an entirely new court. The current court was installed in 2016, replacing a court that had been used since 2006.

Questions about this story? Chris Wellbaum is discussing it with subscribers on the Women’s Basketball forum.

There is no set life expectancy for a basketball court. However, the NBA requires teams to replace courts after 10 years of use, so it is reasonable to think the current court is nearing the end of its lifespan.

The current court was repainted ahead of the 2021 season and still looks good from a distance. But when I walked across the court in March, I could see lots of signs of wear and tear.

Opened in 2002, Colonial Life Arena has had three basketball courts in its history. Each court had a unique design.

The first court was used from the opening until the spring of 2006. It featured a large Gamecock logo at center court and garnet and black gradient lanes, a design that looks extremely dated now, but was popular at the time.

In 2006, South Carolina bought a new court, one that began life as the court for the 2006 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Atlanta Regional. When the court was retired in 2016, it was auctioned off.

The court had the Block C logo at midcourt with the arched South Carolina logo stretching from three-point line to three-point line and “Colonial Life Arena” below. The lanes were not painted, but were a darker shade of wood color than the rest of the court. Again, the design fit in with contemporary styles, but now looks dated.

Grant Halverson | Getty Images

The current design doesn’t feel dated, perhaps because it is the most recent or because it is the most basic. It has the Block C at midcourt, along with “Colonial Life Arena” underneath. The lanes and sidelines are garnet, and the three-point line is black.