Will Craddock earns Co-SEC Freshman of the Week after tremendous offensive showing

Will Craddock’s first week of college baseball couldn’t have gone much better, and now he’s being rewarded for it.

South Carolina’s freshman infielder earned Co-SEC Freshman of the Week honors, the league announced Monday afternoon. Auburn’s Ethin Bingaman — who hit .625 in the Tigers’ three wins in Arlington this weekend — shared the award.

Craddock went 8-for-15 with nine runs scored, two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI in four games last week. The former T.L. Hanna standout made his college debut last Wednesday, going 3-for-3 with a triple and two singles and reaching base in all five plate appearances.

He carried that momentum into the weekend, leading off Saturday’s win over Navy with a solo home run to left field and finishing the day with four RBIs. On Sunday against Air Force, he again opened the game with a solo homer — his second in as many days.

“I just love me some Will Craddock,” head coach Paul Mainieri said. “He’s been such a fun kid to be around and to coach … just a great kid. He’s always smiling. He’s just so pleasant to be around. But don’t let that smile and that pretty face fool you, though. He’s a tiger. I mean, he’s a competitor, and he wants to get in there.”

South Carolina has been high on Craddock’s upside since his early high school days, and it’s now starting to see that belief pay off.

“I’ve been telling you this from day one: he’s going to be a special player here, and the more he plays, the better he’s going to get,” Mainieri said. “He’s not going to be perfect, not to reach base five times every game. Trust me, he’s going to have some days where the game looks a little Greek to him, but he’s going to continue to get better. There’s no question in my mind about it.”

The Gamecocks will host Queens on Wednesday evening at Founders Park. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

