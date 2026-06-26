Will Craddock reaches decision, set to leave South Carolina for new SEC program

After a few weeks of waiting to see what he would ultimately do, Will Craddock has reached a decision.

Craddock will officially be leaving South Carolina and committing to Mississippi State, he announced in an Instagram post on Friday with the caption “Hail State.”

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

It’s a big loss for the Gamecocks as Craddock spent just one season in Columbia. He hit .260 and led the team with 10 home runs in 2026 while also driving in 29 runs.

Craddock, an Anderson, S.C. native, played all over the infield and primarily started at first base, while Beau Hollins missed the second half of the season with a shoulder injury.

South Carolina, Mississippi State and Georgia were the three schools in on Craddock after he entered the transfer portal. He met with the Gamecocks last week and took visits to both Athens and Starkville this week.

Craddock will join a Mississippi State team that fell just two wins shy of making it to the College World Series this season.