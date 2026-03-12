Will South Carolina accept an NIT bid if an invitation comes its way?

For all intents and purposes, South Carolina’s season is over. Well, not officially.

While the Gamecocks will miss the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year, there’s still a chance they could receive an invitation to another postseason event — most notably, the NIT.

It’s a tournament the program knows well dating back to when South Carolina won back-to-back NIT championships during the 2004–05 and 2005–06 seasons. The Gamecocks haven’t appeared in this event in nearly a decade, but head coach Lamont Paris didn’t completely rule out the possibility if an invitation were to come.

“God bless the NIT. I’ve always really liked the NIT,” Paris said after South Carolina’s loss to Oklahoma in the first round of the SEC Tournament. “But guys have to be really motivated. … I’ll consider it, but a lot of it will be dependent upon if we were invited, what our older guys, where they are in terms of their appetite for playing in the NIT.”

Paris, of course, will have plenty on his plate as he prepares to return for a fifth season. Exit meetings will already be underway once the team returns to Columbia from Nashville. From there, he’ll begin to get a clearer picture of who plans to return and who may be moving on.

Depending on who leaves, that could affect South Carolina’s likelihood of playing in the NIT — if that opportunity arises. The Gamecocks earned an automatic bid to the tournament last year but ultimately declined due to roster attrition and the opening of the transfer portal.

This year, the portal will open on April 7 for a 15-day window and close on April 26. The NIT would start with first-round games on March 17-18 and end with the championship game on April 5.

Paris plans to discuss the situation with several of his players. South Carolina has six seniors in their final season, while nine others still have eligibility remaining and major decisions to make about their futures.

“We live in a different world now. You’ve got guys that are going to start training for the NBA combine or for any workouts that they may have. It’s just different now,” he said. “That was the deal last year with Collin Murray-Boyles, who went ninth in the (NBA) draft, but he was already preparing and working with a trainer. He wasn’t going to be available. That was a large part of why we decided not to play in the NIT last year.”

If the Gamecocks were to accept a bid, Paris believes they would need to fully embrace the opportunity. As a former mid-major coach, he’s seen firsthand how smaller programs can take down high-major teams in this tournament.

“I’m telling you, if you come in as a high major and you’re not ready to play, you’re not excited about playing, you’re going to lose. You’re going to lose,” Paris said. “It just doesn’t do anything to do it just because, ‘Oh, I want to do it selfishly to get a couple more wins,’ or maybe we’ll do it if I thought there was real merit and excitement about it, it would be a good experience. But a lot of that will just depend on the guys, too.”

The 32-team field for the NIT will be announced on Sunday, March 15. The SEC will receive two guaranteed automatic/exempt bids.

