Will South Carolina have a spring game? Shane Beamer weighs in

Exactly one month from now, South Carolina will open spring practice. Head coach Shane Beamer revealed Wednesday that March 4 will mark the start of the Gamecocks’ 15-practice slate.

Spring practice is scheduled to conclude in the second week of April, which would typically coincide with the program’s annual spring game. However, circumstances this year are far from typical.

Following the end of last season, South Carolina began construction on renovations to Williams-Brice Stadium as part of a multi-year plan to enhance both the facility and overall fan experience. Phase 1 of the project is expected to run through the 2026 season.

That construction raises the obvious question: Will there be a spring game this year?

When asked directly, Beamer did not completely rule out the possibility but made it clear that hosting one at Williams-Brice Stadium is unlikely.

“I would not anticipate a spring game taking place in Williams-Brice Stadium because of the construction,” Beamer said. “Should have some more information on that as we go forward. But don’t anticipate an actual game, so to speak, taking place in the stadium.”

What does that mean moving forward? It could lead to this year’s spring game being cancelled entirely. Perhaps South Carolina could explore other options for relocating the game or doing something entirely different to fill that void. That all remains to be seen.

“Having said that, we’ve got the greatest fans in America, and I always want to make sure that we do right by our fans,” Beamer said. “So we’ve got to do what’s best for construction, what’s best for our fans, and what’s best for our team in regards to spring practice.”

Regardless of the final decision, the ongoing renovations are not expected to significantly disrupt the team’s practice schedule, aside from limiting access to the stadium itself.

Compared to previous seasons, South Carolina will begin spring practice two to three weeks earlier than usual — the earliest spring start of Beamer’s tenure.

“Some of you guys may ask why we’re going a little bit earlier,” Beamer said. “We’re tweaking some things with spring practice, always looking for ways to be better, to teach and develop our players on and off the field. Starting earlier helps with that.

“And then, just to be completely honest, there’s no spring portal window,” he added. “That affects what we’re able to do from a calendar and scheduling standpoint, but that’ll be the plan for spring practice.”

About five months after that, the Gamecocks will open the new season, taking on Kent State in the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 5. By that point, Williams-Brice Stadium will be open since construction will mainly take place in between seasons.