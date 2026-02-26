With Clemson on deck, Gamecocks unable to overcome nightmarish start in loss to Queens

Midweek losses aren’t uncommon in college baseball. Just look around the country — four of the nation’s top 10 teams, including two from the SEC, were upset by mid-major programs on Tuesday.

The last thing South Carolina needed right now was to join that group, especially with what’s to come this weekend. Those other programs can absorb a midweek stumble without much concern. The same cannot be said for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina is still figuring things out after a historically bad season, and the margin for error already feels thin. Through just eight games, it has already dropped two games to mid-major opponents, both coming during weekend action.

Make that three as of Wednesday. The Gamecocks got off to a disastrous start and never fully recovered in a 9-8 loss to Queens at a mostly empty Founders Park. It’s the Royals’ first-ever win over South Carolina after being outscored 32-5 in three prior matchups.

South Carolina (6-3) puts itself in an early hole, largely because of some rough outings from its pitching staff. Connor Chicoli lasted just two innings, allowing three runs on five hits over 44 pitches in his second midweek start of the season.

Things unraveled further in the third inning. Parker Marlatt surrendered a three-run homer to Grayson Childers and recorded only one out before head coach Paul Mainieri pulled him during the middle of an ensuing at-bat. The usually reliable right-hander now owns a 23.14 ERA through three appearances in what’s been a jarring start to his season.

Patrick Dudley temporarily stopped the bleeding, tossing 2.2 strong innings in relief after Marlatt’s exit. The freshman left-hander didn’t allow a hit, striking out three and walking one.

The Gamecocks also struggled to generate consistent offense against Queens right-hander Adrian Quezada, who entered Wednesday’s start with a 10.80 ERA. Despite those early-season struggles, he delivered six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking two.

Aaron Jamison, who went 2-for-4 getting the start in left field, socked a solo homer into the home bullpen to cut the deficit down to four in the seventh. South Carolina almost completed the comeback in the ninth with a four-run frame, capped off by a two-run homer from Tyler Bak. But that would be as close as the Gamecocks came as Will Craddock struck out to end the night.

Up next: South Carolina begins a three-game series with No. 15 Clemson on Friday at Founders Park. First pitch will be at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

