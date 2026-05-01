Without knowing what the future holds, recruiting has been 'really hard' on Monte Lee

In the five-and-a-half weeks since South Carolina parted ways with Paul Mainieri, interim head coach Monte Lee’s plate has been full, navigating his way through the back half of the season while also managing the uncertainty of what the future may hold.

And that unknown extends beyond his own future, which will be decided after the season. It also includes the program’s future. The Gamecocks have numerous signees and commits who are waiting to see who the next head coach will be going into 2027.

It’s a difficult position for Lee to be in, especially from a recruiting standpoint. He’s recruited many of the prospects looking to join the program over the next few years. But he has no idea whether or not he’ll be here to see them make it onto campus when their time comes.

“Well, it’s really hard to be honest with you,” Lee said on Thursday. “We’ve lost some signees, which is to be expected, but from a roster construction standpoint, it’s a little bit challenging to do anything from a recruiting standpoint with just the uncertainty of who’s the next coaching staff, how is that going to play out, those kinds of things.”

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

Since Mainieri’s departure, South Carolina has lost five commitments, including four who were signed for next season. With the NCAA eliminating National Letters of Intent nearly two years ago, those prospects were free to explore other options, and some have already decommitted and landed elsewhere.

In the 2026 class, the Gamecocks have lost commitments from left-handed pitcher Spencer Krasner, infielder Ryan Piekutoski, right-handed pitcher Keenan Dolan and infielder Gavin Byrd. Krasner later committed to Florida State on April 26, while Piekutoski signed with West Virginia on April 27.

Outfielder Carson Bruce has been the only 2027 prospect to decommit so far. That leaves 15 players still committed to South Carolina across the next two recruiting classes.

“It’s a little bit more of a wait-and-see game, I would say,” Lee said, “in regards to recruiting right now, just because of the uncertainty of the program, who’s going to be leading the program.”

Lee has done his best to try to keep the upcoming classes intact. Since taking over, South Carolina added a commitment on March 31 from JUCO catcher Brock Clayton, who would be slated to join the team next year. But aside from the decommitments, there hasn’t been much movement in recent weeks.

“I’ve talked to the ’27 commitments, I’ve talked to the ’26 signees,” he said, “and that’s really just been the message is, ‘Look, regardless of what happens, you’re still coming to a great place, a great program that’s going to have a great coaching staff in place that’s going to look out for your best interest,’ and then it’s up to them to decide what they want to do.”

Lee believes that some of the recruits, including the remaining nine 2026 signees, will hold out and wait to see what happens before making a decision.

Lee has made it clear before that he wants to be at South Carolina for a “long, long time.” Though he knows that the decision is out of his control and will be up to athletics director Jeremiah Donati.

“It’s just the uncertainty of all of it,” Lee said about current recruiting. “I’ve just tried to press upon the fact that this is a great place, and they’re they’ll make a great decision, whatever decision they decide to go with, in regards to the future, which is their future.”

2026 JUCO Commitments

Collin Smith: RHP, 6-foot-7, 205 pounds (Cochise — Mohave Valley, AZ)

Landry Stamps: OF, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds (Tyler JC — Keller, TX)

Lance Hartley: RHP, 6-foot-5, 228 pounds (College of Central Florida — Cameron, WV)

Brock Clayton: C, 6-foot-3 (Northwestern Florida State — Gulf Breeze, FL)

Class of 2026 High School Commitments

Alain Gomez-Gudiño: C, 6-foot, 185 pounds (Saguaro — Scottsdale, AZ)

Brady Stewart: SS, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds (St. Thomas Aquinas — Overland Park, KS)

Colton Semmelmann: LHP, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds (Brookfield Central — Brookfield, WI)

Walker Cox: RHP, 6-foot-6, 200 pounds (Easley — Easley, SC)

Aaron Dierks: RHP, 6-foot-3, 210 pounds (West Springfield — Springfield, VA)

Class of 2027 High School Commitments

Jordan Kurz: SS, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds (Orange Lutheran — Tustin, CA)

Jaxon Haynes: OF, 6-foot-1, 166 pounds (Providence — Charlotte, NC)

Christian Spivey: 3B, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds (Lexington — Lexington, SC)

Colin DiRocco: LHP, 6-foot-5, 175 pounds (JSerra Catholic — Ladera Ranch, CA)

Evan Dyett: LHP, 6-foot-3, 180 pounds (Spruce Creek — New Smyrna Beach, FL)

Gavin Henderson: RHP, 6-foot-6, 170 pounds (Boiling Springs — Inman, SC)

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!