Would South Carolina be open to adding a GM? What Lamont Paris says

As Lamont Paris fielded questions mostly about his future on Tuesday, he found it interesting when one reporter referred to the transfer portal as “free agency.” Even he agreed to some extent.

“Essentially, that’s kind of what it is,” said South Carolina’s fourth-year head coach.

The landscape of college athletics is ever-changing, especially in college basketball. The transfer portal has created opportunities for teams to flip their rosters in a single offseason and quickly change the trajectory of their program. NIL has only accelerated that, as teams now essentially bid for players’ services.

It’s far different from the way things used to be, when players would stay at one school and that would be that. That’s hardly the case these days. The transfer portal and NIL have become musts for teams that want to be competitive, and some have taken that to the next level.

It’s no longer just coaches evaluating talent and making offseason additions. College basketball programs are now adding personnel dedicated to managing and constructing rosters. Their titles may range from “chief program strategist” to “director of NIL/roster management.” In line with the portal being like free agency, they’re essentially general managers.

South Carolina currently doesn’t have an official role like that on its staff — at least, not yet. With how important this offseason will be after another down year, it’s something they may have no choice but to consider.

“It’s something that we have considered,” Paris said about adding a GM. “Probably every staff in America has considered that at one point or another. I think it’s been implemented with varying levels of success. Some people have done it successfully, some people have done it and not had success. A lot of it comes down to the personnel and the fit and all that.”

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Since the Gamecocks hired Paris nearly four years ago, he and his staff have proven capable of bringing in and developing talented players. Just a few months into his tenure, Paris landed GG Jackson, a top-10 prospect in the 2022 class, who would go on to become an All-SEC freshman.

Shortly after that, Collin Murray-Boyles, a four-star, 6-foot-8 forward from Columbia, committed to Paris and South Carolina in August 2022. He spent two strong years with the Gamecocks before being selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2025 NBA Draft last summer.

Even through the portal, there has been some good. Ohio State transfer Meechie Johnson committed in Paris’ first year, becoming the program’s first major success from the portal. The following year, a strong portal class featuring BJ Mack, Stephen Clark, Myles Stute and Ta’Lon Cooper joined the fold, all of whom played pivotal roles in helping South Carolina return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

If the last two years have proven anything, it’s that making the right moves matters. But having the financial means to bring in players matters just as much, if not more. It’s not that South Carolina hasn’t added quality players during that time, but the results on the court haven’t translated into much success.

Athletics director Jeremiah Donati plans to give the program “an increased level of investment” to be more competitive in the SEC. What that will look like is still unclear, but South Carolina ranked near or at the bottom of the conference in roster spending this season. More funding should help close that gap.

Regardless of what the Gamecocks ultimately do this offseason, Paris would still have the final say on which players are brought on board. That said, he hasn’t ruled out adding a general manager, noting that the idea is “still under consideration.”

“I do think that there potentially is some merit to trying to finetune what your process is, and sometimes that may be personnel,” he said. “If someone’s had real experience in what that looks like and onboarding some sort of system that would allow you to evaluate either quickly or to evaluate from a stat sheet more effectively, because it’s difficult to evaluate just from a stat sheet.”

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