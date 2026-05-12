WWE United States Champion, Trick Williams, talks wrestling and the Gamecocks

If you’re a Gamecock fan you likely know him as South Carolina Football Wide Receiver #15 Matrick Belton, and if you follow wrestling you know him at WWE Superstar Trick Williams. Williams stopped by 107.5 The Game to sit down with Wes Mitchell and Tyler Head to talk about football, playing for Steve Spurrier, and his rise in the wrestling world.

May 12th was declared Trick Williams Day in Columbia this morning. House Representative Hamilton Grant presented Williams with this resolution. Williams had a busy day of press, hitting all of the local tv stations and making appearances on campus as well.

Trick Williams joined the main roster at WWE in January of this year. He’s a main player on SmackDown as he holds the United States Championship. Williams defeated Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 42 to take the title. He successfully defended his title at Backlash last weekend.

On Friday night Smackdown will be in Columbia, SC. The Columbia native will walk into the Colonial Life Arena with a title on his shoulder and plenty of fans to cheer him on. Williams wants the hometown crowd to bring the Sandstorm to the CLA Friday. So wear all white, pull out your lemon pepper steppers, and let’s talk about it.

Get your tickets for SmackDown now and use the code LEMONPEPPER for 15% off.

Watch part of today’s interview here.

Click through the photos below or view the gallery on Flickr.