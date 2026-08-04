Ranking every ACC team's recruiting class by blue-chip percentage

Miami has emerged as the ACC’s top dog on the recruiting trail this cycle. The Hurricanes have the No. 3 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, led by a whopping four five-star commits.

Mario Cristobal’s program is the only one in the league that possesses a five-star pledge, as of Aug. 4. It is also one of just four ACC schools that have a top-25 class nationally. There’s some new faces knocking on the door following a crazy coaching carousel.

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Most of the top classes in the conference have already eclipsed 20 total commits ahead of the beginning of football season. There’s still some pledge lists that have room to add plenty of prospects throughout the fall.

Rivals takes a look at the ACC classes that rank the highest based off blue-chip (four and five-star) commit percentage:

It’s shaping up to be a landmark recruiting class in Coral Gables. Five-star CB A’mir Sears is the latest edition after his reclassification and commitment last week. He forms an elite CB duo with fellow five-star Donte Wright. The Canes flipped Wright from Georgia and also flipped five-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant from LSU. Five-star WR Nick Lennear, like Sears, is close to home and remains locked in, too. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as Miami has 17 total blue-chip commits in a 21-man class.

While Clemson’s place in the college football hierarchy has dipped over the last couple of years, it remains near the top of the ACC and Dabo Swinney isn’t going anywhere. The Tigers continue to recruit well and they currently have the nation’s No. 16 class. There’s 13 blue-chip pledges in the fold, headlined by four-star WR Jamarin Simmons, four-star LB Bryce Kish and five other top-200 prospects.

Tosh Lupoi now has the reins in Berkeley and there’s already some renewed vigor surrounding Cal’s efforts on the recruiting trail. The Golden Bears have 25 commits and 11 are four-stars. Lupoi has honed in on keeping in-state standouts home and five of the top 25 players in the Golden State are in the class: WR Charles Davis, TE Rahzario Edwards, WR Demare Dezeurn, EDGE Troy Bowens and CB Duvay Williams.

The future of Florida State football under Mike Norvell remains uncertain heading into the 2026 season, but the Seminoles are still resonating with some top targets. The FSU class ranks 30th nationally, but there’s just 16 commits in the fold to date. That includes six blue-chippers. Four-star safety Ta’Shawn Poole is the lone top-100 commit in the class and he headlines alongside four-star DL Sam LeJeune and four-star safety Jernard Albright — who flipped from South Carolina in June.

Brent Key and his staff have Georgia Tech in the thick of some really high-profile recruitments every cycle. The Yellow Jackets don’t back down from Southeast powers when it comes to local blue-chippers and they’ve got five Peach State four-stars in the fold: OT Joshua Sam-Epelle, RB Moonie Gipson, EDGE Justin Weeks, EDGE Success Nwabude and LB Cole Crawford. There’s an additional four four-stars pledged, highlighting a 26-man class that currently ranks 26th nationally and 5th in the ACC.

Louisville was a program that made a few big splashes early in the cycle, landing the likes of four-star WR Ja’Hyde Brown and four-star ATH D’Angelo White. The former flipped from Indiana in March and is the Cardinals’ highest-ranked pledge. Two other four-stars are also committed in RB AJ Tillman, the No. 22 player in Georgia, and DL Kadin Fife, a former Tennessee commit. The class, which features 16 total commits, now checks in at No. 31 in the national team rankings.

Surprisingly, SMU currently sits dead last in the ACC team recruiting rankings and is 74th nationally. Rhett Lashlee and the Mustangs have just eight commits in the class, two of whom are four-stars. QB Malachi Zeigler has been in the class since October and he’s now the No. 23 passer in the cycle. WR Trey Haralson, the No. 45 prospect in Texas, has been committed since April. SMU has landed just four commits since the beginning of June.

Other blue-chip percentages in the ACC

Note: Wake Forest, Boston College and Virginia do not currently have a blue-chip commit in their 2027 class.

Virginia Tech — 23%

North Carolina — 12%

NC State — 11%

Stanford — 11%

Syracuse — 8%

Duke — 5%

Pittsburgh — 4%