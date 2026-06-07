2-minute drill: Tennessee Football hosts 5-star David Gabriel Georges, other top targets for official visits

Tennessee hosted a number of top recruiting prospects over the weekend for official visits, including 5-star David Gabriel Georges. The Vols landed two commitments over the weekend from Christian Mays and Malik Howard. Volquest caught up a with a number of top targets and commitments.

You can hear about all of the action in the video below.

It was an action-packed weekend in which Tennessee put their best foot forward and all hands on deck from coach Josh Heupel to VFL Alvin Kamara. He spent time with people across the program, including his former Baylor teammates Jamyan Theodore and Gabe Osenda.

“It was great spending time with coach Sims and being around him this whole time,” Gabriel Georges told Volquest in an exclusive interview leaving campus. “I got to spend time with coach Heupel. I was able to be with JT (Jamyan Theodore) and Gabe and see what’s going on with them here at Tennessee. I spent a lot of time with them this weekend.”

Tennessee running backs coach De’Rail Sims is low key and old school in many ways. Much like Gabriel Georges, he doesn’t look for the spotlight and maybe that’s why they connect so well. They hung out this weekend and talked a little football.

“A really nice person to be around and really easy to learn from,” Gabriel Georges said. “I was able to do some board work with him and talk football. It was nice and simple to learn.”

Kamara came to town on Friday to make his presence felt. The former Vol is one of Gabriel Georges’ favorite players and getting to chop it up with him left a good impression.

“It meant a lot,” Gabriel Georges said. “It was great to sit with someone who went through recruiting and has been at Tennessee. He gave me great feedback on the school and told me if I come here I’d be surrounded by really great people and it was really great to talk him.”

Priority DB Prospects Enjoy Tennessee Visit

Tennessee hosted long-time defensive back targets, Kenaz Sullivan, Dylan Haley and Ta’Shawn Poole, over the weekend. Bleft the visit impressed.

“It’s just the time,” Poole said. “I love coach Heup, coach Dex and coach Knowles. He is a legend. Just me coming back and getting a feel of it and just checking off my box list is why I come back every time.”

“I think I just enjoyed everything about it,” Haley said of the visit. “It is just one of those places you can feel like being at home at. All of the coaches embrace me well, and even all of the people that were around as well.”

“I had a good time with the players and the coaches,” Sullivan said of what he enjoyed about the visit. “We had a great time at the lake. I had a great time in general. I like Knoxville.”