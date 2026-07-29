Tennessee LB Arion Carter suspended by NCAA for first two games

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter will miss the first two games of the 2026 season for an NCAA violation in a story first reported by the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

Carter is being suspended for NCAA for a $427 flight during NFL pre-draft process. Carter repaid for the flight, but the NCAA still handed down the two game suspension.

Carter declared for the NFL draft back in December, but reversed course in January after Carter was medically evaluated where it was determined he would not be able to go through the NFL combine or his pro day.

Carter had toe surgery after dealing with turf toe all year. He missed spring practice and said last week at SEC Media Days in Tampa that he was 100% and ready to go physically and likes where his is in understanding Tennessee’s defense.

“Throughout my three-to-four month rehab, I was never, ever away from the defense,” Carter said. “The first two weeks post-op I had to sit and was immobile. I got on zooms from my computer and my phone. I took my notebooks and I wrote down as many notes as possible. And I asked as many questions as I could. That’s the best thing about our defensive staff and support staff, they are so helpful and are such resources It’s hard to fail in my eyes if you really want it.”

The good news for Tennessee is that they are deep at the linebacker position, but losing Carter in week two at Georgia Tech is a blow because of his experience and the different ways that the coaching staff has been planning to use him.

“You will see me a little on the edge,” Carter said this week in Tampa.