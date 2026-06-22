5-star, top-ranked safety Casey Barner includes Tennessee Football in initial top schools list

McEachern High School (Ga.) standout 2028 safety prospect Casey Barner quickly caught the attention of college programs as a freshman and sophomore in the state of Georgia. The elite safety prospect holds over 50 Division 1 offers, and he has now trimmed his list of schools down ahead of the summer, including Tennessee Football.

It is early in the process for Barner, and he has a stacked list of schools in contention in his process. He visited Tennessee for last fall for a game, and he will likely be back again this fall.

He is a former teammate of current Tennessee defensive lineman Darryl Rivers, and Barner will likely hear plenty about Tennessee from Rivers throughout the recruiting process.

Barner is currently rated as the No.10 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, the No.1 Safety, and the No.1 player in the 2028 class in the staff of Georgia.

Casey Barner earned Rivals MVP honors at Atlanta Rivals CamP

“Casey Barner turned in a true statement performance at Rivals Camp Atlanta. The Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern impressed in position drills and was dominant during 1-on-1’s. Barner consistently shut down shifty wide receivers in man coverage, particularly impressive for a compactly built safety. He showed excellent polish and feet in coverage, effortlessly transitioning out of his backpedal, flipping his hips, and running stride for stride with receivers on vertical routes. Barner was in-phase for the majority of his reps, shadowing the receivers. Perhaps his best rep of the day came on one of the few occasions where he wasn’t in perfect position, quickly closing the distance and making a diving pass breakup near the end zone. The four-year prospect has a reputation as a hyper competitive, instinctive playmaker on Friday nights and those abilities transferred over to the Rivals Camp on Sunday.”- Charles Power

Casey Barner’s HUDL Highlights



