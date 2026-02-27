A look at how Tennessee DL Bryson Eason performed at the NFL combine on Thursday

The testing portion of the 2026 NFL Combine is officially underway in Indianapolis, and multiple former Tennessee Volunteers are set to be in attendance for the event, including defensive lineman Bryson Eason. Volquest is tracking the performance of each, and in this story, we take a look at how Eason performed in the setting on Thursday.

Eason played six seasons at Tennessee after signing with the Vols as a member of the 2020 class. He played a critical role in the Vols defense after moving from linebacker to defensive line, recording 105 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 61 games. Eason started every game for the Vols in his last two seasons (26).

A look at Bryson Eason’s NFL Combine numbers

Height:6’2″

Weight: 323 lbs

Arm: 33 1/8″

Hand: 10″

40-yard dash: 5.09 seconds

10-yard split: 1.78 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): DNP

Vertical Jump: 30.50″

Broad Jump: 9’4″

3-cone: DNP

20-yard shuttle: 5 seconds

Bryson Eason’s NFL.Com Draft Analysis

“Sixth-year senior who came in as an oversized linebacker but has filled out and embraced his role inside,” NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “Eason uses leverage and play strength to sit down and occupy blocks, but he has the short-area quickness to play in gaps. He’s missing the size/length of a natural two-gapper but he’s not often pushed around by single blocks. Though not a plus pass rusher, he has the athleticism to be better than his 2025 pressure rate suggests. Eason excels at the dirty work and projects as a backup on the interior.”

Zierlein also listed what he believed to be Eason’s strengths and weaknesses as a potential pro.

For strengths, he listed: Slightly squatty but stout at the point. Gets into contact with low pads and lifts under blocker’s pads. Nice feel for attacking and splitting double-team blocks. Agile feet for athletic movement in short spaces. Uses leverage and leg drive to penetrate gaps. Twitchy strikes and active hands to defeat single blocks.

For weaknesses, he listed: Needs to do a better job of reacting to lineman’s first step. Gets his edges engulfed and sealed by big guards. Has issues fighting off kick-out blocks on his edge. Needs to win early in the pass rush to have a chance.

Eason’s pre-combine grade is a 5.88, which puts him in the projected category to be an “average backup or speacial teamer.”

More on the NFL Combine

The 2026 NF Combine is held from February 23 through March 2, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, On-field workouts and drills for prospects run from February 26 through March 1, with coverage on NFL Network.

Key 2026 NFL Combine Schedule (Eastern Time):