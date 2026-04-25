A look at the contract value for Colton Hood after being selected in 2nd round of NFL Draft

Colton Hood made the decision to enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season, leaving Colorado for Tennessee Football. The move paid off for the defensive back as he just heard his name called in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Hood surged up draft boards late in the process, and he is now set for a hefty payday, according to his rookie contract projection from Spotrac.

Hood’s rookie contract has a projected value of $12,810,508 with a projected signing bonus of $5,776,731.

A native of McDonough, Georgia, Hood spent the final season of his college career in Knoxville after transferring to Tennessee from Colorado. During his time with the Vols, Hood quickly worked his way into the secondary and provided depth and versatility in the defensive backfield.

Hood began his college career at Auburn where he saw action early in his career and continued to develop as a defensive back. He spent his second season at Colorado before transferring to Tennessee. His experience at the Power Four level helped prepare him for the move to the SEC where he brought physicality and competitiveness to Tennessee’s secondary.

In Knoxville, Hood showcased his ability to play physically and be a lock down cornerback for the Vols. His quickness and instincts allowed him to hold up in coverage while also showing a willingness to be physical against the run.

Hood had 34 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in his lone season in Knoxville.

About this year’s NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23–25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with events centered around Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The city is planning to turn the North Shore area into a large football fan festival throughout the weekend.

The Draft opens on Thursday night, April 23rd, with the first round kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. On Friday, April 24th, rounds two and three begin at 7 p.m. ET. The draft wraps up on Saturday, April 25th, with the final four rounds starting at noon ET.

If you’re looking to tune in, you’ve got plenty of ways to watch—NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes are all carrying the draft. Streaming options include NFL+, ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Tennessee has a number of prospects eligible for this year’s draft, including Chris Brazzell, Joshua Josephs, Colton Hood, Jermod McCoy, Bryson Eason, Dominic Bailey, Andre Turrentine, Jalen McMurray, Joey Aguilar, Miles Kitselman, and Tyre West.