AJ Curry to play for Tennessee baseball as top 2026 signee, turn down MLB Draft  

Tennessee baseball 2026 signee AJ Curry will play at Tennessee next spring, turning down the MLB Draft, he told Volquest on Sunday.

Curry was one of 11 Tennessee baseball signees who received invitations to the 2026 MLB Draft Combine.

Curry is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound outfielder who is ranked No. 48 in the recruiting cycle by Perfect Game. He’s Tennessee’s fifth-highest ranked signee in the class and from San Diego where he attended University City.

Curry was considered the No. 279 draft prospect entering the weekend by Baseball America. The first baseman and outfielder was tabbed the No. 155 draft prospect by Perfect Game and the No. 180 by ESPN.

The Vols saw their top four draft risk signees go off the board by the middle point of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Outfielder Jared Grindlinger was chosen No. 12 overall by the Los Angeles Angels and outfielder Trevor Condon was drafted No. 13 overall by the St. Louis Cardinals. Kaiden McCarthy was picked by the Atlanta Braves in the second round. Tyler Putnam was picked by the Colorado Rockies to open the fifth round.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.