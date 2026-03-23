Alyssa Latham plans to enter transfer portal to leave Lady Vols basketball per report
Alyssa Latham plans to enter the transfer portal after spending the past two seasons with Lady Vols basketball, according to an On3 report Monday.
The graduate transfer forward is the second Lady Vol to plan to enter the portal. Freshman guard Deniya Prawl reportedly will enter the portal once it opens on April 6 following the Final Four.
Latham transferred to Tennessee from Syracuse prior to the 2024-25 season.
The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 4.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game. She played in 27 games with 16 starts and missed a couple of games with an injury.
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Latham appeared in 34 games in her first season at UT. She averaged 3.9 points, 3.7 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game. She shot 47.8% from the field and 31.3% on 10 made 3-pointers.
The Lady Vols lost their final eight games of the season under coach Kim Caldwell, which ended with a 76-61 loss to N.C. State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
This story will be updated.