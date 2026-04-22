Amaree Abram has entered the transfer portal after senior season with Tennessee basketball

Amaree Abram has entered the transfer portal following his senior season with Tennessee basketball hoping for another year of eligibility.

The guard is hoping for a waiver from his sophomore season at Georgia Tech or the NCAA to pass legislation allowing players five years to play. He has played four seasons in college, including the 2025-26 season at Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3 guard played sparingly in his lone season with the Vols. He averaged 3.2 points and shot 36.8% on 3-pointers in 25 games. Abram played 10 or more minutes three times in SEC play in January. He started three times. He scored a season-high 15 points against Tennessee State and Gardner-Webb during the nonconference.

Abram 12.3 points and shot 37.7% on 3-pointers at Louisiana Tech before transferring to UT for his senior season.

The Port Arthur, Texas, native began his career at Ole Miss, starting 22 of 33 games as a freshman before he transferred to Georgia Tech for the 2023-24 season. He played in only 10 games at Georgia Tech as a sophomore, which is the season he could apply for a waiver in order to gain a year of eligibility back.

The left-handed shooting Abram is averaging 7.7 points in 100 career games. He is a 36% 3-point shooter with 123 3-pointers in his career.