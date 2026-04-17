Amari Evans transferring to Texas from Tennessee basketball

Amari Evans is transferring to Texas after leaving Tennessee basketball, he announced Friday.

The freshman guard averaged 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game, playing in 35 games with two starts.

Evans, a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., was a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. He was the No. 68 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 20 shooting guard and the No. 7 player in the state of Georgia, where he played in the Overtime Elite prep league.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Evans scored a career-high 24 points against Vanderbilt at Food City Center in March and had other career highs with eight rebounds in two games and three steals in six different games.

Forward JP Estrella is transferring to Michigan and forward Jaylen Carey is transferring to Missouri. Guard Bishop Boswell is transferring to Maryland.

Forward Cade Phillips is transferring to Texas A&M.